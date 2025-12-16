Gathering honours knowledge, culture, community spirit of OVs in Australia

SYDNEY — The Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA) and Vietnam-Australia Cultural Exchange Organisation (VACEO) held their 2025 year-end review programme in Sydney on December 14, honouring knowledge, culture and the strong sense of community among Vietnamese people in Australia.

Addressing the gathering that drew more than 300 guests, Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyễn Thanh Tùng highlighted contributions of the Vietnamese community in Australia, particularly intellectuals and professionals, to the host society as well as cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that, as bilateral relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, exchanges in academia, science-technology, education, innovation and people-to-people ties carry long-term strategic significance.

Chairwoman of VACEO Sarah Aiken (Nguyễn Việt Hà) noted that the collaboration between VACEO and VASEA has created an effective model linking knowledge, culture and community, enabling artistic, musical and cultural exchange activities to serve as bridges connecting generations of Vietnamese Australians.

This year’s programme was supported by Vietnamese airline Vietjet. Within the framework of the event, organisers raised AU$3,000 (US$1,995) through a fundraising raffle for VASEA’s “Love to Love” initiative, which aims to support families in central Việt Nam in recovering from recent flooding. This marked VASEA’s second fundraising campaign so far this year.

A key highlight of the event was the ceremony honouring outstanding individuals and collectives of 2025. Honourees included doctoral researcher Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương of the University of Technology Sydney, Associate Professor Nguyễn Thành Vinh of the University of New South Wales, VACEO member David Nguyễn, and two young VACEO volunteers, An Nguyễn and Tuấn Nguyễn.

In addition, the V-Drum troupe was recognised as an exemplary collective of young Vietnamese in Sydney, actively preserving and promoting Vietnamese culture in Australia through community arts performances.

The programme was rounded off with a culturally rich evening of music and dance, featuring instrumental performances, traditional dances and songs. — VNA/VNS