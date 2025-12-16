Southeast Asia cultural - economic exchange connects Việt Nam, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — A Southeast Asia cultural - economic exchange programme took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 14, serving as a platform to link policymakers, artists and cultural-economic organisations across the region.

The gathering showcased performances rich in cultural identities of Việt Nam and Malaysia. Kicking off the event, the OneMalaysia dance conveyed a message of cultural diversity and national unity. Inspired by Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous communities, the piece seamlessly blended traditional movements into a unified choreography, reflecting the spirit of a Malaysia that is diverse in culture yet united as one nation.

Vietnamese chầu văn, a unique folk and spiritual art form, made a strong impact on foreign audiences. The performances underscored the profound spiritual resonance and lasting art value of Việt Nam's traditional culture.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by Tarian Dikir, a Malaysian traditional performance. With harmonious blending movements, expressive gestures, and choral singing, it vividly conveyed values of discipline, community spirit, and collective strength, where individuals merge into a unified whole to create shared harmony and vitality.

Complementing the traditional acts, youthful and contemporary elements were introduced via presentations by members of the Youth Club of the Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA). Delivered in a humorous and approachable style, these conveyed humanistic messages about love, personal choices and sincerity in life, mirroring modern Vietnamese culture amid global integration.

On the event’s sidelines, Mohd Firdaus, an official in charge of ASEAN cultural affairs at the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, stressed the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering bilateral ties. He expressed his hope for more similar exchanges between the two countries' people in the future.

Meanwhile, MVFA President Trần Thị Chang described the event as a space for cultural dialogue, contributing to greater mutual understanding, respect, and trust among nations, promoting sustainable collaboration and spreading shared values within the ASEAN community. — VNA/VNS