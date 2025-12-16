Contest spreads love for President Hồ Chí Minh among Vietnamese children in Japan

TOKYO — A prize-awarding ceremony for the contest on storytelling, painting, singing, and poetry recitation about President Hồ Chí Minh for children in 2025 was held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on December 15.

Jointly organised by the embassy, the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, and community organisations, the contest was launched in May, targeting Vietnamese and Japanese children. It aimed to help them gain a deeper understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example, and lifestyle while fostering love for the homeland, national pride, and artistic creativity.

Featuring four categories – storytelling, painting, singing, and poetry recitation, the contest served as a meaningful platform contributing to the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity within the Vietnamese community in Japan.

According to the organisers, nearly 100 entries were submitted from 16 prefectures across Japan, spanning age groups from three to 22.

At the ceremony, the organisers presented 15 individual prizes and two collective ones. The special prize was awarded to the youngest contestant, seven-year-old Trịnh Anh Tú from Aichi, for the painting “President Hồ Chí Minh and Vietnamese children abroad”.

In addition to cash prizes, two round-trip Japan – Việt Nam air tickets were awarded, symbolising spiritual connection and providing opportunities for the children and their families to revisit their homeland.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister-Counsellor Nguyễn Sáu noted that 2025 marks a year of significant events associated with President Hồ Chí Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people.

He stressed that beyond its artistic dimension, the contest carried profound educational value, helping to nurture personality, values, and civic awareness among overseas Vietnamese youth. He expressed his emotion at the children’s sincere affection, national pride, and strong attachment to their homeland as reflected in each entry.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan also hosted the launch of the project “Community Book Station for Vietnamese People in Japan”, a long-term initiative with sustainable and humanistic significance.

At the event, Lê Thương, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan and President of the Vietnamese People Association in the Kansai region, said the project aims to disseminate knowledge, nurture the reading culture, preserve the Vietnamese language, and reinforce the national cultural identity in the community, particularly among younger generations.

Located in Tokyo, the community book station operates as an open reading space, managing book loans via a fanpage and run by volunteers. The project is supported by scientists, experts, and Vietnamese associations in Japan. Beyond reading, the book station aspires to become a hub for community connection, intellectual exchange, lifelong learning, and a shared sense of responsibility towards the homeland. — VNA/VNS