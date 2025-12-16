H2X Studio brings Vietnamese hospitality design to international standards

HÀ NỘI — A new name is emerging in Việt Nam’s fast-evolving hospitality design scene as competition intensifies and international standards gain ground.

The hospitality design industry in Việt Nam is becoming increasingly diverse and competitive, marked by the launch of H2X Studio. Formerly known as EuroStyle Studio, the company has evolved beyond its earlier identity into a new design philosophy guided by the principle From Human and Hospitality to Experience.

H2X Studio has set its strategic focus on two main areas: Hospitality & F&B, where operations are transformed into experiences, and Luxury Residence, where spaces are designed to evoke emotion and a sense of living. Together, these fields define the studio’s brand identity and provide a foundation for introducing international design standards into projects across Việt Nam.

One notable example is the Gran Meliá Nha Trang project, where H2X Studio designed 99 ultra-luxury villas, including two Signature Villas valued at more than US$15 million each. These villas have become a benchmark for branded residences in Việt Nam, combining narrative, emotion and international standards.

Beyond resort developments, the studio has also established a presence in the food and beverage and lifestyle hospitality sector. Its portfolio includes Attiko High Energy Lounge and Hanu Fine Dining, both part of the Sofitel Diamond Crown Hải Phòng complex operated by Sunset Hospitality Group.

Looking ahead, H2X Studio aims to bring Vietnamese design thinking to the international market through collaborations with global operating brands. Its approach goes beyond aesthetics, focusing on efficiency, emotional resonance and sustainable partnerships with clients.

As co-founder and creative director Gia Huy Michael, said: “At H2X Studio, design is not merely about space but about emotion. Every line, every light, every sound is created to connect people and preserve experiences.”

The studio’s recent inauguration in Hà Nội included a forum featuring leading experts with extensive experience in international project design and operations. Speakers shared insights and perspectives while reinforcing the spirit of From Hospitality to Experience.

James Oliver Burton, vice president for Asia at Sunset Hospitality Group, outlined strategies for creating memorable experiences for travellers. He highlighted H2X Studio as the first and only Vietnamese partner on SHG’s official priority list, recognising its ability to translate concepts into operational reality.

Clive Randolph Gray, design director at Wilson Associates and managing director of Randolph Gray Design, a leading studio in luxury hotel and resort design for Accor, spoke about the interplay between art, emotion and personalisation in architecture. He described H2X Studio as a promising partner aligned with the ethos of design for people and culture.

Closing the session, Kenneth Ha, vice president of design and technical services at Accor, acknowledged H2X Studio’s growing professionalism, its capacity to meet international design standards and its inclusion on Accor’s priority partner list in Việt Nam. — VNS