Festival promoting Chăm culture held next month

AN GIANG The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang will host the Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Chăm ethnic minority people in April.

Trương Bá Trạng, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the festival aims to honour and introduce the Chăm people’s beautiful cultural values to tourists, both local and international.

He added the event also creates an opportunity for artisans, artists and performers to meet and share their experiences.

The festival will attract hundreds of artists, musicians, performers and local art troupes to perform traditional music and dance performances.

They will also present a costume show to highlight the beauty of traditional clothes for special occasions such as weddings, important festivals and rituals, as well as clothes for daily activities.

The festival will launch a series of activities to promote community-based tourism associated with folk culture, and a food fair to introduce signature dishes from the Chăm community.

An exhibition with the theme of Di Sản Văn Hóa Dân Tộc Chăm Tỉnh An Giang (Heritage of the Chăm ethnic people in An Giang) will showcase photos and items highlighting the traditions and culture of the Chăm ethnic minority people in the province.

Several sports competitions including football, volleyball, marathons, đẩy gậy (stick pushing) and tug of war will also be part of the festival.

The Chăm people in An Giang inhabit areas along both sides of the Châu Giang River across An Phú and Châu Thành districts and Tân Châu Town.

They have worked hard to preserve the traditions, customs and habits of their ancestors.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Chăm ethnic minority people will take place from April 17-19 at the Châu Thành District’s Gymnasium. — VNS