Music Month celebrates Điện Biên Phủ Victory

HCM CITY The Việt Nam Musicians’ Association will launch Music Month- Songs of Điện Biên next month to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954).

It is part of the National Tourism Year-Điện Biên, which is scheduled to open in Điện Biên City on May 7.

The association has worked with its partners, the Việt Nam Union of Literature & Arts Associations and Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee, to expand the event among young people.

A series of music and song performances on the country’s history and soldiers will be organised from April 24 to May 15 in the northern province of Điện Biên.

Theatre shows, featuring the traditional culture and lifestyle of ethnic people living in Điện Biên, will be also included.

The month’s highlighted events include a composition contest called Bài Ca Điện Biên (Songs of Điện Biên) that began on March 20.

Professional and amateur artists under 35 years old are encouraged to participate.

The contest aims to stimulate and promote creative energy in different genres of the music industry, including orchestra composition. The organiser seeks works with themes about Điện Biên’s land and its people.

“Through various cultural, sports, and tourism activities and events organised in 2024, Điện Biên Province hopes to welcome more people, friends and visitors to explore, experience, cooperate and invest in Điện Biên for its economic development,” said Trần Quốc Cường, Central Party Committee Member and Secretary of the Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee.

Participants in Music Month-Songs of Điện Biên must submit no more than two works on paper and on CD or USB to the contest’s organiser, the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association, at 43 Nguyên Hồng Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội.

Entries should be postmarked by April 24.

The prize winners will be announced in May 19. VNS