Upscale beach club expected to be new must-visit destination

ĐÀ NẴNG — NOX Beach Club – the largest and most innovative beach club in Central Việt Nam, has opened its doors in the central province of Quảng Nam, becoming a new must-visit destination in the region.

Nestled in the 5,000sqm of prime beachfront land at Hoiana Resort & Golf, overlooking the ocean, NOX Beach Club is an upscale oasis where beach lovers, fun seekers and foodies come to unwind.

Inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage of Hội An, just 15-minute drive away, this new lifestyle concept features a large swimming pool, six innovative epicurean venues, cosy cabanas, sun loungers and retail space, creating a haven for daytime escapes, uplifting entertainment and after-dark events.

A glittering launch party was held last Friday, gathering more than 500 guests, who were treated to electrifying entertainment, authentic cuisine and inspiring live acts. Guests were wowed by 'Việt Nam’s Queen of Hip Hop' – rapper Suboi, who has performed her hit Dâu Thiên Hạ, plus top DJs, dance acts and a dramatic fireworks display.

Innovative gastronomy and mixology

A collection of six restaurants and bars at NOX Beach Club will cater for every culinary occasion.

Seafood Shack infuses the “catch of the day” with South American and Asian flavours, including an original Crudo Bar, while Osteria showcases a taste of Italy with authentic dishes that transport diners’ taste buds to the shores of the Mediterranean.

Banh Mi & Noodles presents the local flavours and fragrances of Hội An with reimagined street food classics like bánh mì and phở. The Grill is a sophisticated setting for premium steaks, fresh seafood and signature platters, cooked over a charcoal fire and paired with fine wines.

The Courtyard Bar is a must-visit spot for intimate and upscale relaxation, and the Beach Club Bar is a chic place to recharge on sunny days.

Signature experiences to ignite

The NOX Beach Club is expected to set the scene for events, parties and relaxation.

A series of Day Escapes will let travellers dive into an ambience of pure poolside and beachfront bliss. Then, in the night time, NOX Beach Club’s Night Affairs will create a splash with Saturday Pool Parties, Ladies’ Nights, and daily Happy Hours, all enlivened with live DJs.

The Girls’ Night Out will be staged every Wednesday and the sparkling White Pool Party will infuse Saturday evenings with a touch of elegance.

A live acoustic band will provide the soundtrack to Tuesday evenings, Latino Vibes will shake up Thursday nights, and revellers will be wowed by live fire shows from Thursday to Sunday.

Jimmy Lopez, General Manager of New World Hoiana Hotel and New World Hoiana Beach Resort, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the world to NOX Beach Club, a ground-breaking new venue that will attract discerning local residents and experience-seeking international visitors.

"This is more than just a beach retreat – it’s a lifestyle. We look forward to shaking up the social scene in Southeast Asia and introducing the NOX spirit to even more destinations in future.” — VNS