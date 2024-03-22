Fahasa promotes reading habit

HCM CITY — The HCM City Book Distribution Company (Fahasa) will open new book shops in Hà Nội, Huế and Kiên Giang Province next month as part of its activities to promote the reading habit among the community.

The company will also work with its partners to launch book exhibitions, book-signing events and readings for children and youngsters this summer.

Book readings will feature young writers who will talk about their writing.

Fahasa has 120 book shops in 47 cities and provinces, attracting 40 million people last year.

The company’s revenue was VNĐ3.9 trillion (US$158.3 million) in 2023. E-commerce made a big contribution to its revenue of around VNĐ30 billion ($1.3 million) per month.

Many children's books and comics distributed by Fahasa are displayed at the book fair called Lan Toả Tri Thức - Chia Sẻ Ước Mơ (Spreading the Knowledge - Sharing the Dream) in HCM City’s Book Street in District 1.

Rare books and bestsellers by Vietnamese and foreign writers are also featured.

The fair displays 16,000 book titles on different topics by leading publishers such as Nhã Nam, Trẻ (Youth), and Thái Hà Book, with many books discounted.

"I often visit Fahasa book shops on the weekends. I love reading at stalls instead of staying home because it brings me closer to nature and people," said Trần Gia Bảo, a seventh-grade student from Tân Bình District. — VNS