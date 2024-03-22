Xương Giang Festival recognised as National Intangible Cultural Heritage

BẮC GIANG — The Xương Giang Festival has been officially recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 597th Anniversary of the Xương Giang Victory (1427-2024) Festival, held at the National Relic Area of Xương Giang Victory Site in Bắc Giang City.

During the ceremony, Dương Văn Thái, the secretary of the Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee, presented the certificate of Xương Giang Festival as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage to city officials and the local community. The certificate was awarded on behalf of the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The historical land of Xương Giang witnessed the decisive battle of the Lam Sơn army 597 years ago, resulting in a resounding victory over the 100,000-strong Minh army. This triumph forced the enemy general to surrender and withdraw his forces to China, effectively ending the 20-year domination of the Minh Dynasty over Việt Nam.

The victory at Xương Giang in 1427 marked the beginning of a new era in the nation's history. In celebration of this victory, King Lê Lợi, who ascended to the throne in 1428, held a gathering to welcome the army and read the "Đại cáo Bình Ngô" (Proclamation of Victory). In the spirit of joy, the people of Xương Giang organised a grand festival to offer prayers to heaven and earth for blessings upon the community. Since then, the Xương Giang region has held festivals at the beginning of spring, from the 5th to the 7th of January. These festivities were accompanied by traditional village festivals organised by the surrounding villages, featuring a procession of offerings to Xương Giang and celebrations of the victory.

Over time, the Xương Giang victory festival has grown into a significant event, attracting a large number of participants. The festival not only takes place in the vicinity of Xương Giang Citadel but also extends to other wards in Bắc Giang City.

Since 1998, the annual Xương Giang Festival has been held at a city-wide scale, precisely at the location where the ancient Xương Giang battle occurred. The festival serves as a commemoration of this historical event, reaffirming its importance, meaning, and value in the nation's history. It also plays a vital role in promoting patriotic traditions and fostering national pride among present and future generations.

According to Đặng Đình Hoan, the chairman of Bắc Giang City People's Committee, both the Xương Giang Victory Site and the Xương Giang Festival embody the distinctive cultural identity of the Kinh Bắc - Bắc Giang region and represent the traditional culture of the local community. VNS