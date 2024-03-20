Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Man spreads positive vibe with pink

March 20, 2024 - 15:15
Phan Văn Chánh, a 69-year-old man living in Phú Nhuận District's Mai Văn Ngọc Street is really tickled pink… by the colour pink! In a bid to spread positive vibes, he’s painted his house pink and many, many items inside. And if that’s not enough he’s brightening up his whole street with plenty of pink flower pots, all recycled.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Great actress helps movie to win at film festival

People's Artist Nguyễn Minh Châu's most recent movie Culi Never Cries by director Phạm Ngọc Lân won the best first feature prize at the Berlinale Film Festival last month. Châu, one of movie stars of Vietnamese cinema, is among few actresses to win the best actress award two consecutive times at Việt Nam National Film Festival. The actress spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Bình about the recent prize and her career.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom