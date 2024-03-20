Man spreads positive vibe with pink

People's Artist Nguyễn Minh Châu's most recent movie Culi Never Cries by director Phạm Ngọc Lân won the best first feature prize at the Berlinale Film Festival last month. Châu, one of movie stars of Vietnamese cinema, is among few actresses to win the best actress award two consecutive times at Việt Nam National Film Festival. The actress spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Bình about the recent prize and her career.