Đắk Lắk launches photo contest celebrating anniversary

ĐẮK LẮK — The Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk is holding a photo contest to highlight its cultural identity and socio-economic achievements, and promote tourism.

The contest, with the theme Đắk Lắk – Hội Tụ và Bản Sắc (Đắk Lắk – Convergence and Identity), is organised by the province’s Association of Literature and Arts with support from the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the province (1904-2024).

Vietnamese amateur and professional photographers aged 18 and above can send their entries to the website anhnghethuatdaklak2024.com by September 30.

The entries can be single photos or a set of five to eight photos in colour or black-and-white.

The photos must introduce and promote Đắk Lắk’s people, cultural values, historical heritage sites, landscapes, and potential in economy-society, science-technology, defence-security, and international integration.

They have to highlight the beauty of the cultural and spiritual life of all ethnic minority groups in the province, and their efforts in preserving and promoting their identity.

The works should also portray individuals or collectives who are studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

Writer Niê Thanh Mai, chairwoman of the Đắk Lắk Association of Literature and Arts, said: “Through the contest, the organisers want to encourage photographers to create numerous beautiful pictures of the land and people of Đắk Lắk after 120 years of establishment and development. We expect the photos will highlight the province’s outstanding achievements and introduce a province imbued with unique cultural identity to local and international visitors.”

The organisers will give six top prizes and seven consolation prizes to the best photos chosen by the jury from VAPA.

The awards ceremony and an exhibition showcasing 120 photos from the contest will be held in Buôn Ma Thuột City in October. — VNS