Children's books feature Vietnamese seas, islands

HCM CITY A series of books featuring the seas and islands of Việt Nam have been reprinted by the Kim Đồng Publishing House.

The works are part of the publisher’s special book collection on Vietnamese history and culture targeting children and young readers.

They are written by famous authors such as Chu Lai, Nguyễn Đình Tú, Sương Nguyệt Minh, and Nguyễn Trí Huân.

Highlighted books feature the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the life of the soldiers and local residents. Pictures and photos are also included.

Minh’s Trường Sa Kì Vĩ Và Gian Lao (Great Trường Sa) includes 22 notes by the writer during his trip to the archipelago.

The book portrays the beauty of Trường Sa and the daily activities of the soldiers who are protecting the country’s sovereignty over the sea and islands.

It is lively and brings young readers a feeling that Trường Sa, the soldiers and people are so close to them that they can see, touch, feel and talk with them.

Another book is titled Tôi Kể Em Nghe Chuyện Trường Sa (Stories of Trường Sa that I Tell You) by Nguyễn Xuân Thuỷ, a solider stationed on Trường Sa.

His 100-page book tells many things about how the soldiers live and work on the islands. Images of stones, trees, fish, and storms are captured through the writer’s lively writing.

“Thuỷ’s book, Tôi Kể Em Nghe Chuyện Trường Sa, will help to spread love for Trường Sa and bringing the islands closer to the people on the mainland,” said Ngô Vĩnh Bình, a member of the Việt Nam Writers’ Association. “Young readers will improve their patriotism, national unity and sense of responsibility after reading it.”

Tôi Kể Em Nghe Chuyện Trường Sa was honoured with the Golden Prize at the Best Book of the Year awards by the Việt Nam Publication Association in 2012.

The children's Kim Đồng Publishing House has more than 65 years in the industry. It has signed contracts with well-known authors, including young writers, to create books for children and teenagers.

Many books and comics featuring Vietnamese culture, customs, history and arts are introduced through its website www.nxbkimdong.com.vn. VNS