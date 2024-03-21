Society
Life & Style

“Happy Vietnam” photo, video contest launched

March 21, 2024 - 07:42

 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launches the second “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest. Photo vovworld.vn

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), in collaboration with the Việt nam Association of Photographic Artists and relevant agencies, launched the Happy Việt Nam photo and video contest for this year on March 20, in response to the International Day of Happiness.

Addressing the launching ceremony, which drew the online participation of representatives from the 63 localities across the country, MIC Deputy Minister Nguyễn Thanh Lâm said that the UN-designated day highlights the role of happiness and satisfaction during sustainable development promotion and poverty reduction, and the importance of happiness and human rights in the policy-making process of each country.

Việt Nam is currently one of the 193 UN member states committed to supporting and acting, actively and making more efforts to build a world of equality, sustainable development and bringing happiness to mankind, Lâm noted.

He said that the contest, first launched in 2023, aims to honour meaningful moments and stories about all aspects of Việt Nam’s political, economic, cultural, and social life through photos and videos by domestic and international authors, thus vividly affirming Vietnam's achievements in human rights promotion.

It is also expected to promote the image of the land and people of Việt Nam to the world, showing the world that Việt Nam is a nation of peace, beauty, dynamic development, and happiness, the official said.

Authors can submit their works, created not before January 1, 2022, to the contest via website https://happy.vietnam.vn from now until August 20.

The organising board will present one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, and 10 consolation prizes to winners, along with one prize for most voted work.

The awarding ceremony will be held in the fourth quarter of this year. About 100-150 works entering the final round will be showcased at exhibitions serving external information work inside and outside the country. - VNS

