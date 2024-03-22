Website supplies comprehensive information about Điện Biên Phủ Victory

HÀ NỘI — A special website supplying information about the historical military campaign Điện Biên Phủ that led to the world-shaking victory of the Vietnamese army over French colonial forces in 1954 has been launched by Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the glorious victory (May 7, 2024), the website https://dienbienphu.nhandan.vn/ is to ‘recreate’ the grandeur of the victory that "resonated across five continents", and analyse the insightful political and military strategies of the Party, led by President Hồ Chí Minh.

Editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân newspaper Lê Quốc Minh said that the special website has been created “as a deep gratitude sent to the generations of our fathers and grandfathers who devoted their lives and blood for the nation’s independence and freedom”.

Minh has also emphasised that the website is a useful platform supplying information about the campaign in a complete, comprehensive and creative way.

Featured a dignified and intuitive design, the website offers a vast digitalised collection of printed newspapers published during the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign in 1954, as well as valuable books and documents. Readers can explore authentic articles and original writings that have been presented in the form of a multimedia e-magazine.

The entire progress of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign lasting 56 days and nights, from March 13, 1954 to May 7, 1954 has been represented in the form of 56 diary entries. Each entry covers the progress that occurred at the Điện Biên Phủ frontline and at other fronts and localities across the country related to the Điện Biên Phủ battle, logistics operations and diplomatic struggle.

Together with the ‘Campaign Diary’, the page also includes report stories, comments, analysis and interviews with historical witnesses about military art and logistics, and about the courage and sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers.

Website visitors can explore further information regarding international public opinion about the campaign at the section ‘International Public Opinion’. They can also test their knowledge about the Điện Biên Phủ historic victory through the Q&A category.

The ‘Multimedia’ section will provide valuable images and video clips produced meticulously by the Nhân Dân Television.

“Hundreds of articles by experts that were presented in a creative form, have been published on this special website, offering readers a useful yet interesting information,” said Lê Quốc Minh Editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân newspaper.

Not only the land of glorious revolutionary, Điện Biên nowadays has great potential for economic development, especially in historical, cultural and spiritual tourism. The website’s ‘Điện Biên Today’ section showcases the great transformation of this heroic land as the provincial authority and people are making efforts to build Điện Biên into a sustainable and developed region.

Alongside Vietnamese language, the website is also available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Russian.

Exhibition promotes Điện Biên

An exhibition promoting Điện Biên tourism will take place in Điện Biên City from April 20-25.

Entiled Du Lịch Qua Các Miền Di Sản và Danh Thắng Việt Nam (Travel Through Việt Nam’s Heritage Areas and Scenic Landscapes), the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism within the framework of National Tourism Year 2024 with the theme "Glory of Điện Biên Phủ – Endless Experiences" and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory of Điện Biên Phủ.

The photo display on the topic ‘Travel Through Việt Nam’s Heritage Areas and Scenic Landscapes’ will invite visitors embark into a journey through several regions from the North to the South.

A thematic exhibition featuring traditional costumes of Vietnamese ethnic groups will offer a glimpse into the diversity of the ethnic culture.

A space dedicated to the Vietnamese tea culture also will be featured within the exhibition.

A section featuring a light installation combined with sculptures promises to offer unique experience to the public.

According to the organiser, the exhibition will contribute to promoting Việt Nam’s tangible and intangible cultural values, which have been accreted throughout the country’s thousand-year history. It will also showcase famous landmarks and scenic spots of the country to domestic and international tourists.

Activities within the exhibition will also contribute to strengthening the linkage of tourism among various provinces and cities, creating conditions to attract resources for tourism development, and enhancing the position and image of the country and the Vietnamese people, particularly Điện Biên.

Additionally, the event will arouse the love of Vietnamese visitors for their homeland and country, and foster pride in their rich culture and national identity.

The exhibition agenda will also include art performances praising the love for the country and the glorious victories that Vietnamese people gained during the nation’s thousand-year building process, and celebrating the 70th anniversary of the victory at Điện Biên Phủ.

Art troupes from throughout the region will take part in the art performances. — VNS