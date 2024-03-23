Mountainous village vibrant with white hue of assam apple flowers

Every March, Nậm Nghẹp Village, nestled amid picturesque mountains of the northern province of Sơn La, transforms into a breathtaking sight as the area is adorned with a mesmerising carpet of white sơn tra (assam apple) blossoms.

The allure of these delicate flowers has been drawing a significant number of visitors from near and far to contemplate the beauty of the fairytale-like landscape.

At about 2,400m above sea level, Nậm Nghẹp Village boasts a cool climate throughout the year and magnificent scenery. It is home to about 100 households of Mông ethnic people. The village is also endowed with the largest sơn tra forest in Việt Nam, which has recently been recognised by Vietnam Book of Records (Vietkings), with many sơn tra trees hundreds of years old, displaying their pure white beauty every spring.

Sơn tra flowers have a distinctive appearance. When they bloom, the flowers reveal five distinct petals, with the stamen transitioning from a yellow hue to a rich earthy brown. They stretch out to welcome the spring sunlight and breeze, exuding a delicate and fragrant aroma.

The trees begin to bud from late February, and by mid-March, the sơn tra trees in Nậm Nghẹp all together burst into full bloom. This spectacle enlivens the entire village, captivating visitors with an incredibly poetic landscape.

While the Ban (Bauhinia) flower represents the nobility and sincere loyalty within the Thái ethnic community, the sơn tra flower embodies a simple and unpretentious beauty, symbolising the enduring strength and resilience of the Mông people. The beauty of the sơn tra flower is often compared to a young Mông girl — natural, unadorned and full of vitality.

Nậm Nghẹp villagers used to plant the trees to cover bare hills; and now the trees help alleviate poverty and improve local life thanks to its economic values. Its fruits are infused in alcohol, creating the renowned local wine, or used to make deliciously sweet sơn tra syrup and beverages. Additionally, the fruit can be processed into jams, bottled drinks or even turned into apple vinegar.

Moreover, the flowers in recent years have brought a new economic value to the region – tourism. The images of the blooming white flowers and the poetic scenery of Nậm Nghẹp have been widely shared on social media, attracting a large number of tourists who come to witness the beauty of the sơn tra forest and capture memorable moments amidst the fairytale-like backdrop.

Recognising the tourism potential of the sơn tra flowers, many local households have invested in homestay accommodation and offer services to cater to tourism like renting motorbikes or ethnic costumes, or offering guided tours. VNS