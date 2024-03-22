Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Amazing Bình Định Festival kicks off

March 22, 2024 - 21:33
An impressive art show with the participation of hundreds of artists kicked off the Amazing Bình Định Festival on Friday night.

BÌNH ĐỊNH — An impressive art show with the participation of hundreds of artists officially kicked off the Amazing Bình Định Festival on Friday night.

The art show showcased a musical play portraying the historical periods of Bình Định, a central coastal province. The performance combined elements of traditional music, world music, and local traditional martial arts.

Popular singers like Văn Mai Hương, Hoà Minzy, JustaTee and F Band then heatened up the stage with modern pop music.

A musical play opened the festival. VNS Photo Cao Ly Ly

Addressing the opening ceremony, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn emphasised the locality's successful utilisation of its potential and strengths to drive rapid and sustainable socio-economic development in recent years.

“Especially the province’s tourism sector has scored breakthrough developments and gradually become the spearhead of the economic sector,” he said.

“Bình Định’s tourism painting has continuously been added fresh, striking colours with distintive advancements,” he said. “The province has become a luscious place, attracting more and more domestic and foreign visitors.”

Tuấn highlighted that the province offered a diverse range of of tourism products that have been increasingly attracting visitors. These include popular options such as sea-island tourism, relaxation tourism; cultural and spiritual tourism; community-based tourism; MICE tourism; science discovery tourism, and entertainment-sport tourism, have attracted more and more visitors.

The performance gathered hundreds of artists. VNS Photo Cao Ly Ly

The highlights of the festival included the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix on March 22-29 and the UIM - F1H2O Grand Prix following on March 29-31.

The festival gathers thousands of sportmen from various countries, tourists and water sports lovers.

The activities aim to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the province's Liberation Day (March 31, 1975 – March 31, 2024). VNS

UIM F1H2O Grand Prix Binh Dinh Aquabike Powerboat

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Mountainous region displays beauty at Điện Biên festival

Local residents and tourists in these days have been immersing themselves in the lyric of the traditional music and folk dance of Xòe Thái at the Mountainous Cultural Space event, an activity of the occasion of the National Tourism Year-Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival in Điện Biên Province.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom