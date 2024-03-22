Amazing Bình Định Festival kicks off

BÌNH ĐỊNH — An impressive art show with the participation of hundreds of artists officially kicked off the Amazing Bình Định Festival on Friday night.

The art show showcased a musical play portraying the historical periods of Bình Định, a central coastal province. The performance combined elements of traditional music, world music, and local traditional martial arts.

Popular singers like Văn Mai Hương, Hoà Minzy, JustaTee and F Band then heatened up the stage with modern pop music.

Addressing the opening ceremony, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn emphasised the locality's successful utilisation of its potential and strengths to drive rapid and sustainable socio-economic development in recent years.

“Especially the province’s tourism sector has scored breakthrough developments and gradually become the spearhead of the economic sector,” he said.

“Bình Định’s tourism painting has continuously been added fresh, striking colours with distintive advancements,” he said. “The province has become a luscious place, attracting more and more domestic and foreign visitors.”

Tuấn highlighted that the province offered a diverse range of of tourism products that have been increasingly attracting visitors. These include popular options such as sea-island tourism, relaxation tourism; cultural and spiritual tourism; community-based tourism; MICE tourism; science discovery tourism, and entertainment-sport tourism, have attracted more and more visitors.

The highlights of the festival included the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix on March 22-29 and the UIM - F1H2O Grand Prix following on March 29-31.

The festival gathers thousands of sportmen from various countries, tourists and water sports lovers.

The activities aim to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the province's Liberation Day (March 31, 1975 – March 31, 2024). VNS