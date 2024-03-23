Nậm Cứm Village offers tourists spectacular ban flowers in March

ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ — Ban (bauhinia) flowers can be seen in different regions in Việt Nam but talking about ban is talking about Điện Biên, the true home land of the beautiful blossoms.

Representing purity and innocence, they are also a symbol of happiness and love. They start to bloom in mid-February and are in full bloom in March.

The flowers have been mentioned and honoured in poetry and music as a typical symbol associated with the cultural life of Northwestern people, especially those of Điện Biên, which has become a must-visit destination every March.

Passes, mountains and roads leading to mountainous villages are filled with the soft flowers of pure white with a pinkish hue as Điện Biên is home to many ancient ban forests, one of which being Nậm Cứm in Ngối Cáy Commune, Mường Ảng District.

About 60 families are located in Nậm Cứm Village, all of whom are Mông ethnic minority people.

Although it is a Mông village, its name is taken from the Thai ethnic group language. Nậm Cứm means cold water, roughly understood as a place close to the water source flowing to the ravine so it is cold all year round.

The people here live on a steep mountainside, with their houses built clinging to concrete roads. According to local residents, every year in March, the whole village is immersed in white ban flowers from many ancient trees, setting a stunning scenery that people are unable to take their eyes off of.

Departing from Điện Biên Phủ City, visitors go to the intersection of Phiêng Ban Valley in Nà Tấu Commune, turn left and go through the centre of Ngối Cáy Commune, Mường Ảng District. There they will get to Nậm Cứm Village, where big ancient trees with white buds and flowers will welcome you to the kingdom of ban.

The beautiful scenery of ancient white ban forests, winding roads, and pristine villages on majestic mountain slopes will be an unforgettable experience which should not be missed, highlighting the Northwest region in general and Điện Biên in particular.

The Northwest region has favourable conditions for travelling such relatively close proximity to the capital city, convenient transportation and magnificent natural scenery.