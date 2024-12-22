Bình Phước invests in creating unique tourism products

The southern province of Bình Phước is stressing the importance of creating unique tourism products to attract two million visitors annually.

Bình Phước, a province with convenient transport connections, serves as a crucial gateway for economic, cultural and social exchanges between Southeast Việt Nam, the Central Highlands, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

Its natural landscapes, climate, and rich history and culture have endowed the province with a diverse and abundant tourism potential.

The forests of Bình Phước boast historical sites and scenic spots, offering great potential for eco-tourism development linked to its natural resources.

Highlights include Bù Gia Mập National Park, covering an area of 26,032 hectares; Đăk Mai Waterfalls Eco-tourism Area in Bù Gia Mập District; Bà Rá Rescue Complex in Phước Long Town; Bù Lạch Grassland Eco-tourism Area; S'tiêng Bom Bo Reserve in Bù Đăng District; Bù Đốp Eco-tourism Area; Mã Đà Forest Eco-tourism Area in Đồng Phú District; and Thác Mơ Reservoir, a 12,000-hectare man-made lake.

In addition, Bình Phước is home to many historic landmarks, including the Tàu Ô Victory Site in Hớn Quản District, the Tà Thiết National Special Historic Site, and the Bà Rá Mountain National Historic Site, among others.

Prof Phan Thị Thu Hiền of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, HCM City, acknowledges Bình Phước's diverse natural and ecological conditions.

It shares ownership of Cát Tiên National Park and the Bà Rá Thác Mơ Scenic Landscape Complex, both considered natural treasures.

According to Trần Tuệ Hiền, chairman of Bình Phước People's Committee [provincial administration], the province aims to attract investment in 10 areas with distinct tourism potential.

They include Giai Spring and Tây Bà Mụ Lake areas with recreational and leisure tourism; Bù Lạch Grasslands offering homestays and cultural experiences with the M’nông and S’tiêng ethnic communities, alongside hot air balloon flights; Bù Gia Mập National Park featuring eco-forest exploration; Bà Rá Mountain with wellbeing tourism, traditional medicine, and adventure sports activities; former Tà Thiết resistance base; and Bom Bo S'tiêng Cultural Preservation Area highlighting the S’tiêng people's unique traditions and festivals.

The province also plans to develop resort services in Chơn Thành, create a cultural park in Đồng Xoài, and improve existing sites such as Mỹ Lệ Woodland, Sơn Hà Island Tourism, and local farms.

Bình Phước, along with other localities in the southeastern region such as HCM City, Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, Tây Ninh and Bình Dương provinces, is striving to promote tourism by developing diverse tourism products, increasing connectivity, and forming new tours.

The province's tourism authority also emphasises specific products tailored to its target market.

Trần Tuyết Minh, vice chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee, pointed out that with Bù Gia Mập National Park and its neighbourhoods bordering Cambodia, Bình Phước has a lot of potential for tourism, and wants to join the whole region to further develop it.

Bình Phước constitutes a gateway connecting the Central Highlands region with HCM City and southeastern provinces, and boasts multiple historical and cultural heritage sites.

The province is striving to welcome 1.7 million visitors in 2025, of whom international visitors will account for 3.2 - 4 per cent.

From 2025, it aims to attract two million visitors annually, and rising to three million by 2030, with tourism industry contributing 6-7 per cent to the provincial GRDP. VNS