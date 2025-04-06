Music videos inspire tourism boom across Việt Nam

A series of well-prepared, high-quality music videos released in recent months exploring unique cultural values and stunning landscapes are helping to spark a new trend in local tourism promotion and development.

The most prominent example is Bắc Bling, a new music video (MV) by singer Hoà Minzy, which has garnered more than 106 million views on YouTube. Since its release, the keyword "Bắc Ninh" – referring to the northern province – has become one of the most searched travel terms online.

The MV quickly went viral on social media, topped domestic music charts, and gained international attention. It features several iconic destinations in Bắc Ninh, including Đô Temple, Phù Lãng pottery village, Đông Hồ folk painting village, and Dâu Pagoda.

Previously, singer Quách Beem made a mark with several music videos promoting local tourism, attracting tens of millions of views on YouTube. His MV Hà Giang ơi! (Hi, Hà Giang!) showcases the breathtaking natural beauty and people of the mountainous northern province, featuring landmarks such as Mã Pí Lèng Pass, the Nho Quế River, Lũng Cú Flagpole, and the Đồng Văn Plateau.

In an interview with a tourism magazine, Quách Beem revealed he was nearing completion of a new music project titled Tôi Yêu Việt Nam (I Love Vietnam), which would feature songs representing all provinces and cities nationwide.

These music videos not only inspire people to visit the featured destinations but also demonstrate that cultural storytelling through music can be a powerful and creative tool for tourism promotion.

Nguyễn Thị Thương, a resident of Thái Bình Province, shared that although she had passed through Bắc Ninh many times, it had left little impression – until she watched Bắc Bling.

“Now I see its beauty,” she said, adding that her children enjoyed the video so much that the family planned to visit soon.

Recognising the MV’s popularity, the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee (provincial administration) has launched a tourism stimulus programme. From now until the end of June 2025, the province will offer two free tours every Saturday and Sunday to sites featured in the video.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn said the combination of cultural promotion and tourism development produced unexpectedly widespread and practical results.

“The MV didn’t just create a hit song – it sparked a tourism movement,” he said.

Nguyễn Thu Hoài, deputy director of the Hà Giang Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that music videos, along with social media clips and travel reports, had contributed significantly to attracting tourists to the province.

Hà Giang welcomed 3.2 million visitors, including more than 400,000 foreigners last year. In the first quarter of this year, it recorded 850,000 tourist arrivals, including over 107,000 from overseas.

However, she said, to maintain this momentum and satisfy the growing number of visitors, the province must continue to invest in improving tourism infrastructure.

According to Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of HCM City’s Department of Tourism, music videos are a promising medium for tourism promotion, particularly among younger travellers. “The participation of influential artists can create a powerful communications wave, widely spreading the city’s image,” he said.

The department is now actively collaborating with young artists, inviting them to participate in tourism events and co-create media content.

“While we are still collecting data to measure the specific impact of music videos on tourism, positive signals from recent events show their growing influence,” Hòa said.

He cited the second HCM City River Festival in 2024 as an example, which attracted 4.5 million visitors and generated nearly VNĐ4.25 trillion (approximately US$166 million) in tourism and related revenues.

A creative promotional channel

Entertainment-based tourism promotion is not new in Việt Nam. In 2015, the film Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) had a notable tourism impact on the south-central province of Phú Yên.

In late 2023, the HCM City Department of Tourism stepped up efforts by launching the MV Việt Nam - Những Chuyến Đi (Trips Along Việt Nam) by singer Vicky Nhung, showcasing destinations across the country, including Cát Bà (Hải Phòng), Tam Cốc - Bích Động (Ninh Bình), Pù Luông (Thanh Hóa), and Mũi Tràng (Bình Thuận).

MVs by well-known singers such as Đen Vâu, Văn Mai Hương, and Hoàng Thùy Linh have also impressed viewers with stunning visuals of Việt Nam’s natural landscapes, warm-hearted people, and regional identities. These clips not only enhance the entertainment value of the songs but also spark interest in visiting the featured locations.

By highlighting cultural richness and traditional values, such productions have contributed to shaping a modern image of the country while fostering national pride.

Other innovative methods being used to boost tourism include celebrity collaborations, tourism ambassadors, digital tourism maps, and curated food tour maps.

Oriental cultural researcher and architect Nguyễn Khánh Toàn commented that when traditional promotional efforts stagnated, new approaches would often create strong appeal.

“In many cases, audiences remember the artist – but now, with MVs like Bắc Bling, they remember the destination,” he said.

Challenges and potential

Bắc Bling stands out not only for its catchy songs but also for placing Bắc Ninh firmly on the tourism map, especially for those interested in the Kinh Bắc cultural region. The MV effectively serves as a visual travel guide.

Producing such a video, however, is no easy task.

Quách Beem said that he composed Hà Giang ơi! on a flight from Hà Nội to HCM City after a charity trip to the province. The original MV was created as a demo, capturing his real-life experiences.

Working without sponsorship, his crew travelled by motorbike through difficult terrain to film the province’s scenic beauty.

“We faced many challenges – unfamiliar terrain, changing weather, and language barriers – but the warmth of the locals helped us overcome everything,” he said.

From those heartfelt experiences, a deeply emotional and inspiring MV was born.

He believes music is a viable and powerful way to promote tourism – as long as there is quality content and the right approach.

“This is also a way to embrace Industry 4.0 and use digital platforms to boost local tourism,” he added. VNS