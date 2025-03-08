Tuyên Quang aims to be top spiritual tourist spot

Thanh Hà

Home to stunning natural landscapes, historical relics, and famous landmarks, the northern province of Tuyên Quang offers diverse tourism experiences.

Among these, spiritual tourism linked to the Mother Goddess worship and the Trúc Lâm Zen sect is expected to help the province emerge as a national tourism hub.

"Tuyên Quang is not only a land of heroic history but also a place where the essence of Vietnamese spiritual culture converges," said Vũ Quỳnh Loan, vice chairwoman of the Tuyên Quang City People's Committee [municipal administration].

"For hundreds of years, two streams of pure Vietnamese beliefs—the Mother Goddess belief and Trúc Lâm Zen—have coexisted in the spiritual life of the populace, creating a unique, mysterious, and virtuous identity."

A sacred land

Mother Goddess worship is an ancient indigenous belief representing the three realms of the universe—Heaven, Water and Mountain. Most temples in Tuyên Quang are dedicated to the Mother Goddess, a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Among them, Hạ, Thượng, and Ỷ La temples, built between the 18th and 19th centuries, are the three most ancient sites worshipping Mother Thoải, the deity of water.

At the start of the year, tourists flock to Tuyên Quang City to experience the sacred atmosphere of this unique festival and its indigenous beliefs.

This year's festival of the three temples, recognised as national intangible cultural heritage in 2017, is taking place on a grand scale from March 9-15.

During the festival, people express gratitude to their ancestors and the Holy Mother for protecting the community, while praying for prosperity, happiness, and good health. The festivities include traditional games such as cockfighting, chầu văn (ceremonial singing), tug of war, and sky lantern releasing.

A highlight will be the UNESCO-recognised hầu đồng performance, a ritual of spirit mediumship connected with Mother Goddess worship. This unique art form combines music, dance, gestures, and costumes.

"Mother Goddess worship has existed in Tuyên Quang since the early 17th century and flourished in the 18th century," said provincial Vice Chairman Hoàng Việt Phương.

"The province is considered the birthplace of the deity of water, governing rivers. Due to the significant number of Mother Thoải temples, it is often referred to as 'the Land of Mother Goddesses'."

Trương Quốc Bình, former deputy director of the Department of Cultural Heritage, highlighted the belief's historical significance.

"Mother Goddess worship is an indigenous practice with deep roots in the Vietnamese community. It has evolved through interactions with Taoism and Buddhism, reflecting world awareness, fostering patriotism, and connecting communities. Despite historical ups and downs, the belief remains integral to the nation's cultural identity."

Trúc Lâm Zen

Tuyên Quang has for years developed unique spiritual tourism products to attract visitors. In addition to the three temples and the Mother Goddess worship, the province is also home to Trúc Lâm Zen Monastery, located about 7km from the city centre.

Built in 2019, the monastery is renowned for its picturesque setting and charitable activities, making it a must-visit destination. Despite being under construction, it attracts a large number of visitors daily.

Spanning 20ha, the monastery includes places for worship, Buddhist scriptures, dormitories, a lecture hall, a meditation hall, and a 3-storey tower.

Atop the tower sits an 18m-high statue of Shakyamuni Buddha holding a lotus. From this vantage point, visitors can admire panoramic views of Tuyên Quang City, with its majestic mountain and river landscapes.

Venerable Bảo Nhu told Việt Nam News that the monastery serves both spiritual and social functions, hosting summer retreats for students and caring for orphans and disadvantaged children.

"In addition to worship, visitors are offered free vegetarian meals and accommodation if needed," he added.

Trúc Lâm Zen was founded by King Trần Nhân Tông in the 14th century. It promotes a philosophy of embracing life while fulfilling one’s duties to society.

Venerable Thích Tâm Thuần said: "This is a pure Vietnamese Buddhist Zen sect with deep cultural, ethical, and lifestyle influences. Researching, preserving, and promoting its values can help guide moral and spiritual orientation for future generations."

Moving forward

Developing spiritual tourism based on these two beliefs not only helps promote local culture but also drives economic growth by attracting domestic and international tourists, according to Bùi Hoài Sơn, member of the National Assembly's Culture and Education Committee.

To ensure sustainability, he stressed the need for balance between tourism development and the preservation of sacred values.

"Developing tourism routes connected to the Mother Goddess religion can enhance awareness of folk beliefs while benefiting local communities economically," Sơn said.

"Meanwhile, tours that combine meditation experiences with learning about Trúc Lâm Buddhist philosophy can provide visitors with opportunities to integrate Zen principles into modern life."

He urged the state and local authorities to introduce policies that support responsible spiritual tourism and ensure visitors engage in beliefs appropriately.

Dương Thị Thu Hà from the Trần Nhân Tông Institute echoed this sentiment, highlighting the province's strong potential for spiritual tourism.

"Tuyên Quang has great opportunities to develop spiritual tourism through Mother Goddess festivals and Trúc Lâm Monastery tours. These activities not only generate revenue but also help preserve and promote the province’s rich cultural heritage."

Provincial Vice Chairwoman Loan welcomed those expert opinions, saying that both Mother Goddess worship and Trúc Lâm Zen provide spiritual comfort while forming a strong foundation for sustainable tourism.

"With cooperation from the whole society, Tuyên Quang is poised to become one of Việt Nam's most attractive spiritual tourism destinations in the near future," she said. VNS