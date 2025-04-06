Stepping into tradition with wooden sandals

By Lê Hương

(with an additional interview by Hải Anh)

Wooden sandals may no longer be a common sight on city streets in Việt Nam nowadays, but they remain vividly present in the country's literary books since the 10th century or in old photographs and paintings in early 20th century.

Reviving this distinctive style of footwear might seem an unusual choice today, yet that’s exactly the path 34-year-old businesswoman Hoàng Huệ has chosen with her startup, AmReborn.

“I started with no background in design or sandal making,” Huệ (also known as Lily Hoàng) said. “It all began with my love for traditional culture and poetry. I wanted to weave those elements into the design of the sandals.”

From the outset, AmReborn aimed to send a message about environmental sustainability in the fashion industry. The project is grounded in the idea of reviving and repurposing items passed down through generations—old blankets, skirts, shirts, and fabrics—into stylish, practical pieces that carry the spirit of the past into the present.

Huệ and her team first focused on upcycling vintage fabrics into dresses and accessories. But the idea of bringing back wooden sandals came during a visit from a customer who admired a recycled áo dài (traditional long dress) and suggested pairing it with traditional wooden sandals. That moment sparked Huệ’s curiosity—and a new journey to reinvent wooden sandals for modern wear.

She travelled to Yên Xá Village in Thanh Trì District, one of the few places where the craft survives, to study the traditional techniques and bring a new perspective to the age-old footwear.

Making a pair of wooden sandals involves two main steps: shaping the wooden footbed and crafting the toe strap. While various types of wood can be used, jackfruit and other light-weighted, soft wood are among the most common.

To craft soles in different shapes and sizes, Huệ collaborated with artisan Trương Công Đức—the last known wooden sandal maker in Yên Xá Village. The straps are made by Huệ and her team using recycled materials. She noted that in the past, each footbed needs a single, simple toe strap — just a plain band made of leather or rubber — without or with little decoration.

“Through my research, I learned that wooden sandals are not only environmentally friendly but also offer health benefits and help women walk more gracefully,” she said.

At AmReborn, Huệ and her team rejuvenate the footwear with artistic touches—embroidery, hand painting, and decorative embellishments. The wood is often sourced from surplus furniture materials, while the toe straps are fashioned from upcycled denim and other fabric scraps. Huệ herself paints floral and traditional patterns directly onto the footbeds and soles.

“Our goal is innovation,” she explained. “We’re developing adjustable straps for better fit and working on ways to reduce the weight of the sandals without compromising the eco-friendly wood.”

Each month, AmReborn’s workshop on Lạc Long Quân Street in Tây Hồ District imports between 150 and 200 wooden footbeds from artisan Đức to create new designs.

Prices for a pair of AmReborn’s sandals ranges from VNĐ450,000 to 1 million (approximately US$18–40). Custom-made versions with intricate handwork can cost up to VNĐ2 million. Currently, most sales are done online, with the sandals designed to complement a variety of outfits. Their reception has been positive.

Vũ Thị Lan Anh, who wore a pair of wooden sandals during a 2022 beauty contest, said: “I introduced them to the jury and other contestants, explaining how well they pair with áo dài, even high-heeled ones. They’re surprisingly comfortable—not slippery and don’t make loud sounds when you walk.”

She believes swapping sneakers or sports shoes for wooden sandals is a subtle yet powerful way to promote Vietnamese culture.

Another customer, Nguyễn Vân Anh, a Vietnamese living in the US, was impressed by the craftsmanship: “They truly reflect Vietnamese heritage. I can see them becoming popular not just with áo dài, but also with skirts and dresses. I’ll likely bring a pair back to the States with me—the hand-painted designs are beautiful, and you can tell a lot of care goes into making them.”

To further honour traditional fashion, AmReborn has also created sets of wooden sandals matched with áo dài. For Huệ, the goal is to remind people that Việt Nam’s heritage includes not only the traditional costumes but also the wooden sandals—once an everyday item, now reimagined for modern life.

While she hopes to eventually introduce AmReborn products to international markets, for now, Huệ is focused on perfecting her creations and growing support among young Vietnamese consumers. VNS