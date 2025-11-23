Exhibitions enrich capital's artistic landscape

Hà Nội seems to don a gloomy coat in the early days of winter; however, outdoor art spaces have emerged as cheerful highlights, brightening the capital city and capturing the attention of many residents and tourists.

Unlike traditional exhibitions that typically take place in museums or indoor venues, the unique aspect of these spaces is their openness. Heritage sites, public areas, flower gardens, parks and streets throughout the capital can all become exhibition avenues, transforming the entire city into a vibrant gallery.

Many exhibitions have been regularly held in public places such as Lê Thái Tổ Street along Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Diên Hồng Flower Garden, Tao Đàn Flower Garden and Phùng Hưng Mural Street, bringing art closer to the public.

They are not only places for displaying works but also cultural touchpoints where people can find harmony, inspiration and a part of their own soul.

In October, the Vietnam News Agency held a photo exhibition, featuring 32 award-winning works and over 60 outstanding pieces from the second Technology with Heart awards, at Tao Đàn Flower Garden in Cửa Nam Ward.

Beneath the shade of ancient trees, the open exhibition space, combining projection technology and QR interaction points, created an experience that is both modern and accessible to the public.

Public art

The exhibition area welcomed hundreds of visitors who checked in and shared images on social media during its four-day opening.

Nguyễn Minh Trang, a third-year student at the Academy of Journalism and Communication, said she was particularly impressed by the scale of the exhibition.

"Each display area has its own unique storytelling approach, from lighting to the arrangement of its photos," she said.

"I especially love the restored family photos of victims at Làng Nủ in Lào Cai Province, which was completely destroyed during the 2024 flooding disaster. I feel deeply moved because, thanks to technology, those who have passed can be remembered by their families in such completeness."

At Lê Thái Tổ Street by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Song Zhen Hua, a tourist from China, paused to view a photo exhibition displayed along the lakeside while strolling through Hà Nội.

He said he believed that the open-air photo exhibitions in Hà Nội offer a creative way for tourists like him to explore the culture, history and daily lives of the Vietnamese people.

"Many foreign tourists are excited to admire the photos displayed here, which are beautiful and provide a better understanding of the people and country of Việt Nam," he said.

Such public art display spaces have also attracted a large number of young people, including 21-year-old Trần Thanh Ngọc from Giảng Võ Ward, who often seeks creative spaces and exhibition displays as a form of entertainment in her free time.

"Open-air public art spaces are incredibly important because these accessible locations reach a wide audience. Regular exposure to art encourages creativity, enhances thinking skills, and improves concentration," she said.

"I'm happy to see that Hà Nội now has more spaces dedicated to cultural and artistic purposes in recent years."

Art's role

If art is seen merely as a form of pure entertainment, an important part of its essence is missed: its social role. Art is not only for admiration but also for connection, reflection, education and nourishment.

When placed in outdoor spaces, art truly realises its full potential, becoming a common voice of the community and a strong bridge between the past, present and future.

The core role of art is to serve and nurture society as a whole. Therefore, art needs to be close to everyday life, reflecting reality and being accessible to a wide audience, rather than being something distant, reserved for a specific small group of viewers.

Located on the streets or in other outdoor public spaces where people can easily stop by, these open-air displays serve as effective bridges, guiding the public towards truth and beauty. They act as a spiritual remedy, helping people relax amid the burdens and worries of life.

According to UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Wallace Baker, such artistic spaces are a testament to the achievements that can be attained when local leadership collaborates with international partnerships and artistic vision.

"Through these open display spaces, Hà Nội opens its doors to the art world and encourages dialogue about identity and how to perceive and connect with the surrounding world," Baker said.

They strongly reflect Hà Nội's commitment as a UNESCO Creative City, where creativity is an integral part of urban life. This reaffirms that culture can be both local and global, preserving tradition while continually innovating.

According to Baker, these open public art spaces are cultural seeds being sown within the community. They stand as evidence of a city that continually innovates, where art serves as an endless source of inspiration and an effective means for everyone to collectively build a more civilised and compassionate future. VNS