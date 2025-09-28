Folk melodies of Bắc Ninh resonate through time

By Đồng Thúy

Then singing, accompanied by a gourd lute called the đàn tính, is an essential spiritual practice among the Tày and Nùng ethnic groups in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

The folk art is classified into two types – ritual then, imbued with sacred meanings, and artistic then, characterised by cheerful melodies. These simple tunes not only connect the community but also express aspirations and hopes, becoming a cultural beauty passed down through many generations.

Amidst the rhythm of life in the mountains and forests, the gentle strains of the đàn tính and the soulful lyrics of then have become cherished melodies, nurturing the spirits of generations of Tày and Nùng people in the former Bắc Giang Province, which has been merged into Bắc Ninh Province.

Every Sunday afternoon, members of the Then singing and đàn tính club of Lục Ngạn Commune gather at the cultural house in Cầu Chét Village. There, the melodies of then resonate -- with elders teaching the young, and the skilled guiding those still learning. Together, they share a common aspiration: to preserve and pass on the then melodies to future generations.

Hà Thị Đương, vice chairwoman of the club, said it was established in 2011 with an aim to revive the folk art that was at risk of fading away. It initially had 11 members, most of whom were middle-aged, sharing the same passion.

After 14 years, the club now has nearly 60 members across three generations: elders, middle-aged participants, and children. The gatherings not only keep the melodies vibrant in community life but also serve as a stage for their songs to reach further through competitions and festivals.

An active member of the club, Dương Thị Mến, came to singing through her passion and love for her homeland's heritage. Unable to learn directly from master singers, she patiently explored online resources and participated in virtual classes.

"Every time a then melody resonates, I feel like I'm returning to my roots. Thanks to the club, I have the chance to sing, connect with others, and spread my love for the folk art to more people. It’s not just joy; it’s also pride to contribute to preserving this precious heritage," Mến said.

The club is also nurturing young enthusiasts of then from a very young age, like 10-year-old Lý Thị Ngọc Nhung, who is considered one of its young talents.

Nhung has joined the club since she was seven and spent three years immersed in the folk art. With her clear voice, she has learned and performed many melodies, confidently showcasing her talent at various competitions and festivals from local to provincial levels.

"I really enjoy singing then because each song has its own story to tell, helping me understand more about my ethnicity," Nhung said.

Upholding values

The preservation and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, including then singing of the Tày and Nùng people, has received significant attention from Bắc Ninh authorities in recent years.

Many programmes for research, collection and teaching have been implemented, contributing to the safeguarding and dissemination of this unique form of folk performance.

Since 2004, the provincial culture sector has conducted surveys to identify veteran artists and individuals who know how to sing then and play the đàn tính, along with many valuable artefacts and documents. This laid the groundwork for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to include the ritual of the Tày and Nùng people in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2015.

Notably, practices of then by Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic groups were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2019.

The recognition has motivated the locality to implement various comprehensive solutions aimed at preserving and promoting the value of its heritage. This includes the launch of a venture dedicated to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of local ethnic minorities for the period 2021–2030, with a special focus on safeguarding UNESCO-recognised sites and traditions.

The Provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has also launched an action programme for the preservation of then while enhancing inventory efforts, documentation, and increasing awareness and education among younger generations.

The teaching of then and the đàn tính has received significant attention, with dozens of classes attracting nearly 200 participants. Some schools in Sơn Động and Lục Ngạn have incorporated the genre into their music curriculum and extracurricular activities.

As of now, the province has 20 clubs dedicated to the folk art, which have become the core for sustaining this cultural movement within the community. Additionally, then is gradually stepping out of traditional settings, linking with community tourism development in Sơn Động and Yên Thế, contributing to livelihood creation and improving the quality of life for locals.

Alongside this, special policies have been issued to honour and reward master singers. There are now two then master singers who have been awarded the title of Distinguished Artists and receive monthly financial support.

The cultural sector is advising on the development of resolutions aimed at preserving and boosting heritage; at the same time, it has allocated funds to support veteran artists and clubs that preserve UNESCO-recognised heritage, including then singing.

The heritage is also presented to the public through various cultural and tourism events, especially at the recent national exhibition in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.

Nguyễn Văn Đáp, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bắc Ninh, said the preservation and promotion of then's value could not rely solely on the efforts of a few master singers or clubs; it would require the joint effort of the entire community.

"In the future, Bắc Ninh will continue to expand the club model, encourage schools to incorporate then singing into extracurricular activities, and connect this heritage with tourism products.

"There will be a strong push to apply technology, digitise materials, and create videos and clips introducing then singing on social media platforms," he noted, adding that these efforts aim to ensure that the treasured art form continue to thrive and remain relevant in contemporary society. VNS