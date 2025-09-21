Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Features

Farmers turn to painting in unique village

September 21, 2025 - 10:37
Hải Anh Commune in Ninh Bình Province is long famous not only for its ancient tile-roof bridge of Lương Pagoda -- a dragon-shaped relic of over 500 years old, but also for the traditional art wood carving craft, and now art painting.
Learners are creating their own works at a painting class in Hải Anh Commune, Ninh Bình Province. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Lành

Hải Anh Commune in the northern tourism hub province of Ninh Bình is emerging as a "cradle" of painting, with many "village artists" depicting daily life with aesthetic and humanistic values.

The commune is long renowned not only for its ancient tile-roofed bridge of Lương Pagoda, a dragon-shaped public work of over 500 years old, but also for the traditional wood carving craft, and now art painting.

In Hải Anh, the Catholic village of Phạm Pháo gathers the largest number of farmer-painters with skilful hands, even without going to any art school. Among them, Phạm Văn Nghệ has been involved in painting the longest, and is also a teacher for many generations inside and outside the commune.

Even though he is now over 80 years old, his eyes still shine with pride when talking about the formation and development of the painting in the village.

Paintings by hobbyist farmers in the commune are diverse in genres such as portrait, landscape and still life, and are mostly done in oil on canvas. VN/VNS Photo Nguyễn Lành

In a small alley behind the Phạm Pháo parish church, Nghệ’s house is filled with colourful paintings of all sizes and genres. The works not only express the soul of the author but also reflect the farmer-painter's ingenuity and talent.

Nghệ recalled he first learned painting in the 1940s from his uncle Duy Hiền, who returned to the native village in 1943 after working in the South. The uncle also taught painting to his other two nephews.

Although the children were all very passionate about learning to paint, they were so poor at that time that they could not afford adequate tools and materials for painting. They used to have to make brushes by themselves and spend all their little savings on materials.

The first technique Nghệ approached was portrait painting – a challenging genre because it requires both reproducing the character's facial features and appearance, as well as conveying their spirit and soul.

At an art gallery in Phạm Pháo Catholic village. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Lành

He said it was also a genre that can easily discourage learners, but if they were successful, approaching other genres of painting would be easier.

During the 1950s, most of the villagers were poor peasants who could not afford a photograph. The only way to preserve memories was through a drawing, so many wanted to have a portrait of their elders to place on the altar after their death.

From that need, drawing portraits was gradually considered a side job that could get extra money during the farming downtime, so Nghệ and his brothers opened classes and taught other villagers.

Locals said it is unclear when the painting movement in the Phạm Pháo parish attracted both children and the elderly from neighbouring areas to come and learn.

Over time, the number of hobbyist painters in Hải Anh Commune has gradually increased, forming a community of about 50, many of them have proven their talent, opened galleries and cemented their names in other localities.

Alluring destination

Despite the ups and downs of society and impacts of the market economy, farmer-painters in Hải Anh have persistently kept their passion, taught the younger generations and sought new directions for development.

Phạm Văn Nghệ is drawing a portrait of a girl. He has been a teacher to many generations of students, both inside and outside the commune. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Lành

The painters are determined to turn their commune into a tourism spot to attract tourists to the area by promoting their paintings and opening galleries and exhibitions.

With more than 20 years of dedication to painting, Nguyễn Dũng said he and others in the village tried to promote their works by building their own art galleries and holding exhibitions through which they can introduce themselves, exchange, learn and inspire art in the public.

Paintings of village artists in Hải Anh are diverse in genres such as portrait, landscape and still life, and are typically done in oil on canvas.

Their works stand out thanks to flexible colour mixing and tight composition, demonstrating the talents of painters who have never been through any formal training courses but are full of love and passion.

Meanwhile, artist Nguyễn Kim Hoàng, after having worked at several galleries across the country, returned to his native home in Hải Anh to develop his painting career.

In 2024, he and a group of artists collaborated with Ecohost Consulting and Investment in Hà Nội to make Hải Anh Commune into an experiential tourism destination. His project has been so far successful and gradually developed further.

Many groups of tourists come to visit art galleries in Hải Anh each month, of whom 70 per cent are foreigners.

Coming to the painting village of Phạm Pháo, visitors can not only admire the artworks but also directly experience painting on canvas and paper, creating a connection between art and life.

"Tourism development link had helped expand promotional opportunities, for the commune, with more and more tourists knowing about the village. Moreover, it also helped create a bridge for artists to find partners and investors," Hoàng said.

To meet new tastes, according to Hoàng, artists are constantly learning, combining traditional and modern styles and experimenting with new materials. They also open painting classes for teenagers, thereby fostering artistic thinking, inspiring creativity and forming soft skills for the younger generation.

"This is not only a way to preserve and promote traditional values, but also to create a cohesive and developing art community," Hoàng explained. VNS

