Marching in step with the homeland

A grand military parade and public march will take place in Hà Nội on September 2 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. Among the participating forces are more than 50 overseas Vietnamese, representing a global community of over six million Vietnamese.

On this occasion, Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Khánh Chi spoke with some of the participants, capturing their reflections, emotions, and sense of pride as they embrace this meaningful responsibility.

Nguyễn Hồng Liên, 56, in Romania for 31 years

It is an immense honour to represent the Vietnamese community of about 500 people in Romania and to return here to participate in our country's grand celebration. My heart is filled with a sense of pride and joy that is simply beyond words. It feels as if something profound has been reawakened within me.

Being here, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude, gratitude for President Hồ Chí Minh, the revered father of our nation, and for the generations of our forefathers who sacrificed their lives to bring independence and freedom to our homeland. This is a legacy I hold incredibly dear. This sentiment is deeply personal, as both my husband's family and mine have uncles who were martyrs.

This gratitude also inspires me to live a more meaningful life. Back in Romania, as the President of the Vietnamese Women's Association, my fellow members and I are dedicated to the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania’s efforts to organise cultural and diplomatic activities during traditional holidays like Tết (Lunar New Year), National Day, and the Mid-Autumn Festival. Our goal is to share the beauty of Vietnamese culture with the local community, our international friends, and the Romanian people.

The Romanian people hold a deep affection for Việt Nam. And now, with the new visa exemption policy for Romanians travelling to Việt Nam, I am confident that many more will visit our country.

The young people here in Việt Nam possess such a powerful, vibrant energy, combined with an enthusiasm and love for their country that radiates from their faces, their smiles, and their chants on the streets. It brings me such joy to see how these young people embody this spirit. It's a wonderful feeling; perhaps this unique atmosphere, born from immense national pride, can only be found here in our country.

Watching the youth today, filled with pride on our National Day, I deeply admire them for carrying forward so beautifully the patriotic spirit of our ancestors.

As a child born and raised in Hà Nội, my greatest wish is to see Việt Nam continue to grow stronger, more developed and ever more prosperous.

Nguyễn Thị Thảo Mi, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Student Association at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia

I feel incredibly fortunate and proud to return to the homeland and be part of this grand celebration, sharing in the spirit and heartbeat of my fellow Vietnamese. Whether I’m in Russia or Việt Nam, I believe I can contribute to the country and express my patriotism by promoting Vietnamese culture in my own way.

At present, I’m enrolled in a training course for Vietnamese language teachers for overseas communities, organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese. I wish to spread the Vietnamese language in the region where I live by opening Vietnamese classes for children of the diaspora in Vladivostok and neighbouring areas.

I also hope to teach Vietnamese to Russian students whose parents or grandparents once came to Việt Nam to support our country. They have a deep love for Việt Nam and a strong desire to learn more about its culture.

Moreover, my university is one of the few in Russia that officially offers Vietnamese language courses. I hope to foster cultural exchange by encouraging Russian students to learn Vietnamese, while helping Vietnamese students learn Russian. This mutual understanding will strengthen ties between our two peoples.

Bùi Ngọc Tú, businessman, in Japan for over 13 years

There are over six million overseas Vietnamese living across countries and territories around the world. To be one of the few chosen to represent this global community in the parade on this historic occasion is, first and foremost, an honour. I’ve had to work hard to earn this recognition and the privilege of standing here today.

Although I return to Việt Nam often, I’m always amazed by how quickly things change. I believe Việt Nam is poised to rise even further in the near future, just as late President Hồ Chí Minh once said: “Việt Nam can stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the five continents.” I believe that future is within reach.

Beyond business, I also serve as President of the Vietnam–Japan Cultural and Sports Exchange Association in the Kansai region. We regularly organise events such as Việt Nam’s Lunar New Year celebrations, football tournaments, and other cultural activities. I see these as small contributions to promoting the image of Vietnamese culture, sports and people to our Japanese friends.

As a Vietnamese citizen, especially for the younger generation, I believe that we must always remember the sacrifices of our ancestors. It is our duty to preserve peace and continue building a prosperous nation.

Hoàng Đình Toàn, businessman in Czechia since 2003

I feel deeply honoured and moved to take part in the parade during this grand national celebration. Although I return to Việt Nam often, this is my first time attending the National Day festivities, and it’s a truly unforgettable experience.

Like many fellow overseas Vietnamese in Czechia, I’ve always wanted to contribute, even in a small way, to the development of our homeland. I see the country changing and growing every single day. It’s inspiring, and I want to join the Vietnamese community there in promoting the image of Việt Nam across Europe.

I run a business importing goods such as agricultural products and seafood from Việt Nam. Vietnamese products are now widely available, with a rich variety that can be distributed throughout Europe. My goal is to strengthen partnerships and expand exports of Vietnamese goods across the continent.

Đào Thu Hằng, in Belgium for over 10 years

I feel deeply honoured and proud to return to the homeland and take part in this momentous national celebration. Witnessing people from all across the country united to commemorate this important occasion fills me with emotion.

The Vietnamese people endured countless hardships and sacrifices so that we now enjoy today's independence, freedom, and peace. As I practised alongside the overseas Vietnamese delegation, I was truly moved.

Marching in the parade, surrounded by cheering crowds applauding and encouraging us, I felt an overwhelming sense of connection to the homeland. It made me love Việt Nam even more.

Beyond that personal pride, my family also carries a legacy of revolutionary service. My father was a soldier who drove supply trucks carrying weapons to the Southern battlefield during the war against the US. To this day, fragments of cluster bombs remain in his body. I deeply feel the sacrifices of our forefathers, and being able to return home to participate in this event makes those emotions even more profound.

In my role as Head of the Vietnamese Áo Dài Heritage Club in Belgium, established under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium in September 2024, I hope to contribute to spreading our national culture to international friends.

Trần Lê Hưng, lecturer at Gustave Eiffel University, France

Being part of the A80 mission, frankly speaking for me, has been deeply emotional, honourable, and a source of immense pride.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – just as people say, it only comes once every 80 years. For me, it’s even more meaningful because this marks the second time I’ve participated in the National Day parade. The first was back in 2005, during the 60th anniversary of National Day, when I was still a member of the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneer Organisation.

I never imagined that 20 years later, I would once again set foot on historic Ba Đình Square. Looking back on the journey, I feel a profound sense of personal growth and a deeper understanding of the value of independence and peace and of the significance of Việt Nam’s National Day.

This time feels even more special to me, not only because I get to march among my fellow citizens under the glorious Party flag, in the presence of our national leaders, but also because my father, a veteran, has the honour of sitting in the grandstand reserved for war veterans. The thought of marching while my father watches my every step fills me with pride and emotion. I want to show him that his child has truly grown up. VNS