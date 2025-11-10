Diplomacy must continue its pioneering role through emulation activities, says PM

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) must continue its pioneering role with an innovative mindset and approach for diplomacy in all aspects, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính as he attended the ministry’s Patriotic Emulation Congress for the 2025-2030 period.

Over the past five years, amid profound global and regional changes, the MoFA has effectively implemented the foreign policy set out by the 13th National Party Congress and achieved numerous breakthroughs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to the national emulation movement, the ministry launched the ‘vaccine diplomacy’ campaign, securing over 258 million doses of vaccines and medical equipment for Việt Nam worth around US$80 million.

The MoFA also helped localities sign over 400 cooperation agreements with international partners, worked with 73 countries to recognise Việt Nam’s market economy status and advised the country’s leaders on new diplomatic areas such as health, environment, agriculture and technology.

The ministry took the lead in advising and coordinating with the Party and State to issue 17 official documents on key foreign affairs issues. It also organised or provided support to over 340 major bilateral and multilateral diplomatic events, including more than 80 high-level visits by Vietnamese leaders and receptions for over 100 foreign delegations.

Notable achievements include the upgrade of bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnerships with 11 countries, strategic partnerships with six, comprehensive partnerships with four and strategic sectoral partnerships with five, creating the most favourable diplomatic landscape for Việt Nam since Đổi mới (Renewal).

The MoFA made significant achievements to Việt Nam’s successful tenure as the ASEAN chair in 2020, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, re-elected for 2026-2028.

Việt Nam also secured membership in nine key UNESCO mechanisms and hosted the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), earning international recognition.

The foreign ministry helped localities sign over 600 international agreements, raised Việt Nam’s participation in 17 free trade agreements and secured ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement by 19 of 27 EU member states. It also effectively organised conferences chaired by the PM on economic diplomacy.

Regarding cultural diplomacy, the Vietnamese MoFA advised the country’s leaders on the Cultural Diplomacy Strategy to 2030, bringing Việt Nam’s total UNESCO titles to 75, and initiated the ‘UNESCO International Decade for Culture for Sustainable Development’ adopted on November 8.

For the 2025–2030 period, the Vietnamese foreign ministry will focus on three key tasks set by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm: ensuring peace and stability, promoting development and improving people’s livelihoods.

Speaking at the MoFA’s Patriotic Emulation Congress for 2025-2030, Chính stressed that "emulation plays a crucial role in motivating, inspiring and enhancing creativity and work efficiency through encouragement, education, recognition and commendation".

The PM, who also heads the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, emphasised that patriotic emulation in foreign affairs carried special meaning. He cited late President Hồ Chí Minh’s words that the sector’s emulation "embodies the spirit of internationalism and contributes to peace and democracy in the world".

Along with defence and security, diplomacy had safeguarded national independence and sovereignty, maintained peace and stability, and created the most favourable international environment for Việt Nam, he said.

Through economic, cultural, consular and citizen diplomacy, as well as overseas Vietnamese affairs, Việt Nam’s global position had been enhanced. The country had also strengthened its role as an active and responsible member of the international community, contributing to regional and global solutions and consolidating the foundations of a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomacy.

Recognising the MoFA’s achievements, Chính urged the ministry to continue its pioneering role, deepening relations with neighbours, major powers, ASEAN members, strategic partners, traditional friends and emerging partners to enhance trust, efficiency and sustainability.

Diplomatic activities should be synchronised across all three pillars – Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy – while coordinating closely between central and local departments to ensure unified, effective foreign relations management.

The diplomatic corps must continue to build a contingent of virtuous, competent officials who are politically steadfast, professionally capable and internationally competitive.

Chính emphasised that in today’s complex international context, the patriotic emulation spirit in diplomacy must be stronger than ever, with a focus on strategic innovation, strong partnerships and advancing the national digital transformation as well as science, technology and innovation progress.

The diplomatic corps must perform better in their regular duties, fostering connections and fulfilling international missions, he said, adding that every diplomat must serve as a "pioneer soldier" and "source of inspiration" for a courageous, humane and modern Việt Nam that continues to strive for peace, cooperation and sustainable development. — VNS