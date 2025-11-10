Nguyễn Văn Quảng elected Chief Justice of Supreme People’s Court

HÀ NỘI — The 10th session of the 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Nguyễn Văn Quảng, member of the Party Central Committee, as Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court for the 2021–2026 tenure.

Of the 441 deputies present, 440 voted in favour, accounting for 92.83 per cent of all lawmakers.

After the vote, the newly elected Chief Justice took the oath of office, pledging absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and vowing to fulfil the duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.

He said it was a great honour and a profound responsibility before the Party, the National Assembly and the people.

As the head of the nation’s judiciary, the body exercising judicial power under the Constitution, Quảng affirmed his commitment to abide by his oath before the National Assembly, to uphold the Party’s leadership and to ensure full compliance with the principles and provisions of the Constitution and the law.

He pledged to work with the entire political system and judicial bodies toward the highest goal of safeguarding justice, protecting human and citizens’ rights, defending the socialist regime, the State’s interests and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

Quảng said he would continuously strive to learn and improve, drawing on the experience of his predecessors and uphold the responsibility and exemplary role of the head of the judiciary. Together with the Party Committee and the Council of Judges of the Supreme People’s Court, he vowed to promote unity and build on the achievements the court sector has made over the past 80 years.

He expressed his determination to implement the Party’s guidelines on judicial reform and the building of a socialist rule-of-law state, while improving the legal system to help foster national development in the new era.

Particularly, he emphasised the importance of translating into action the instructions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, delivered at the 80th anniversary of the People’s Court sector, calling this a key task for 2026 and the following years.

The Chief Justice also underlined the need to further strengthen Party building within the court system, streamline the organisational apparatus for greater efficiency in line with the three-tier court model and tighten discipline and order.

He stressed the importance of developing a strong, professional and upright contingent of judges as a firm foundation for improving the quality and effectiveness of trials at all levels, fulfilling the goals and tasks set by the National Assembly.

Born in 1969, Nguyễn Văn Quảng previously served as Deputy Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee for the 2015–2020 tenure, Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee for the 2020–2025 tenure, and Permanent Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate. — VNS