Việt Nam, Spain supreme audit institutions agree to strengthen cooperation

HÀ NỘI – The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) and the Spanish Court of Audit agreed to continue promoting the implementation of their existing cooperation agreement, through exchanges of high-level delegations and specialised working groups on topics of their expertise and mutual interest.

During a recent meeting in Madrid, leaders from both institutions highlighted that the 2010 cooperation agreement laid a solid foundation for effective collaboration in various forms, helping to enhance mutual support in professional fields.

Over the years, both sides have organised visits and working sessions between their senior leaders at each institution’s headquarters and have strengthened cooperation at multilateral forums, notably through Spain’s role as Secretariat of the European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) and Vietnam’s chairmanship of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the 2018–2021 term.

Looking ahead, they agreed to press on with implementing the cooperation deal and keep supporting each other at multilateral forums, particularly within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Deputy Auditor General Hà Thị Mỹ Dung requested that the Spanish Court of Auditors assist SAV in building capacity in priority areas such as IT auditing, information technology application to auditing, regional auditing, environmental auditing, and performance auditing. This should include sending Spanish experts to Việt Nam and enabling Vietnamese auditors to participate in training courses and workshops in Spain.

Genaro Moya, President of the Audit Section at the Spanish Court of Audit, affirmed that future cooperation programmes will focus on practical and emerging areas, including environmental auditing, crisis management auditing, post-disaster recovery auditing, and gender equality auditing.

He expressed confidence that the partnership between the two institutions will continue to develop effectively and substantively.

Within the framework of the meeting, the two sides also held a seminar to share experiences regarding the role of supreme audit institutions in preventing corruption and wastefulness.

Prior to the meeting, the SAV delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Madrid to gain updates on economic, political, and community matters. VNA/VNS