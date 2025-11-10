Việt Nam, India vow to deepen defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Hà Nội on Monday, during which both sides expressed satisfaction with the fruitful outcomes of the 15th Vietnam – India Defence Policy Dialogue held earlier the same day.

Giang highlighted the great potential for cooperation between the two countries and called on the defence ministries to further promote friendship, mutual understanding, and trust, making bilateral defence ties more practical and effective.

Affirming that Việt Nam always treasures its traditional friendship with India, he expressed his belief that the Indian delegation’s visit, led by Singh, will be a success, contributing to strengthening bilateral relations in general and defence cooperation in particular.

The Vietnamese minister appreciated India’s support for Việt Nam in recent years, especially in training hundreds of Vietnamese military officers in various fields, and in providing aid packages and preferential credit.

He also noted bilateral defence cooperation has expanded continuously and achieved tangible results as seen in regular mutual visits, consultations, young officers’ exchanges, training cooperation, joint efforts in peacekeeping operations, and coordination at multilateral forums.

For his part, Singh noted India and Việt Nam share many similarities in culture, people, and history, and that defence cooperation is one of the important driving forces of bilateral relations.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 15th Defence Policy Dialogue, co-chaired by the Indian Defence Secretary and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, will further deepen the defence partnership between the two countries. VNA/VNS