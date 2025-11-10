NA leader urges flawless election preparations to safeguard voting rights

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mãn has called for full, timely, and coordinated compliance with all legal requirements, emphasising that no procedural mistakes should compromise the voting and candidacy rights in the upcoming nationwide election.

Speaking at the third session of the National Election Council (NEC) on Monday, the NA Chairman stressed the need for a professional and well-organised election process, with enhanced independent checks and supervision, and a voter-centred approach ensuring transparent and accessible information and maximum convenience for candidates and voters.

He also highlighted the importance of accelerating digital transformation in election management, maintaining smooth coordination between central and local authorities, holding leaders accountable, and promptly addressing bottlenecks or any issues arising.

The top legislator urged members of the NEC, its subcommittees, and the NEC Office to expedite the completion of legal documents, forms, and operational guidelines; carefully prepare personnel; strengthen communications; boost technology application; enhance security; and ensure the rights of voters, especially those in remote, border, insular, and industrial areas.

The development of a national voter database should involve close coordination between the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NA Office, the NEC Office, and localities, ensuring accuracy, security, and convenience.

Besides, political security must be safeguarded while acts of law violations, malicious information, distortion, disruption, or abuse of elections for sabotage must be strictly prevented, he added.

The NA leader assigned the NEC Office to coordinate with the NA Office to thoroughly prepare for a national conference disseminating the Politburo's directive on the election organisation and launching relevant tasks on November 15.

During the session, the NEC approved a resolution adjusting and assigning responsibilities to certain members and subcommittees.

Participants also received an update on the official launch of the election information e-portal, which will provide connected, updated, and publicly available information on election-related activities. The portal serves as the NEC’s official channel and can be accessed at http://hoidongbaucu.quochoi.vn/. VNA/VNS