Home Politics & Law

NA unveils digital election portal for 2026 vote

November 10, 2025 - 23:28
The electronic portal at http://hoidongbaucu.quochoi.vn supplies information about the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure.
The third session of the National Election Council on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Secretary-General of the National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh on Monday launched an electronic portal at http://hoidongbaucu.quochoi.vn, which supplies information about the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Built under an NA Standing Committee resolution, the platform, developed by the NA Office, the Committee for Deputy Affairs and Viettel Group, is also accessible via the NA’s official website at http://quochoi.vn.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, the official portal of the National Election Council (NEC) provides comprehensive information, documents, and guidance on election procedures from the Party, NEC, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and municipal and provincial election committees.

It aims to raise public awareness, foster political consensus, and ensure the elections are conducted democratically, fairly, lawfully, safely, and cost-effectively, truly a nationwide festival. The portal also seeks to bolster public trust in the Party and State, fully uphold citizens’ right to mastery, and support the building and perfection of a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people, helping with Việt Nam’s transition into a new era of prosperity.

It connects voters at home and abroad with updated data: laws, schedules, candidate rosters, results, FAQs, and local feeds, among others.

The launch, made at the NEC's third session in Hà Nội, underscores the NA and NEC’s commitment to digital transformation, leveraging technology to ensure transparency and public engagement, paving the way for electoral success. VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam–Angola 50-year ties – Strong foundation, promising future: Ambassador

The Cooperation Agreement for 2024–2029 reaffirms both sides’ determination to elevate their partnership. High-level exchanges have been maintained regularly, including visits to Angola by State President Trần Đức Lương (2002), Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh (2008), Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm (2023), and most recently, State President Lương Cường (August 2025)
Politics & Law

NA leader attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Cần Thơ

While attending the event, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that local officials, Party members, and mass organisations must serve as the core nucleus, guided by the principles of staying close to the people, close to the grassroots, and close to the digital space, while listening to the people, setting good examples, taking responsibility, and reporting results.

