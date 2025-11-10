Vietnamese, Lao armies discuss political education

VIENTIANE - A delegation from the Department of Political Education under the General Department of Politics of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by its head Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Đức, held talks with its Lao counterpart, headed by Maj. Gen Keosouvanh Phangphilavong in Vientiane on Monday, praising tight collaboration under their annual plan.

Đức underscored achievements in coordination, particularly following recent visits and engagements, noting effective implementation of bilateral defence agreements and protocols for 2025–2029, with a focus on external information, friendship exchanges, and major defence activities.

Both sides have directed extensive communications on cooperation activities between the two militaries, particularly in culture and external information. Notable events included the Vietnam International Defence Expo, the second Vietnam - Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange, the official Lao visit by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, annual meetings among Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence ministers, and this year’s trilateral rescue drills.

They successfully raised public awareness of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and armies in the new situation. They provided timely information on activities of leaders of the two defence ministries and general departments of politics, especially official visits by the chiefs of the political education departments of the VPA and the Lao People’s Army in 2024–2025.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese side thanked the Lao Ministry of Defence for sending officers to Việt Nam for military parades and processions marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30), and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to continue promoting political education work, contributing to consolidating the loyal, pure and and particularly close relationship between the two political education departments and, more broadly, between Việt Nam and Laos.

They committed to continued sharing of experience in information and education, rapporteurs’ work, social sciences and humanities, emulation - commendation, news and journalism, culture - performing arts, and management of publishing, printing, and film distribution. VNA/VNS