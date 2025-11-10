Politics & Law
NA approves new Vice Chairpersons, members of National Election Council

November 10, 2025 - 22:55
The legislature approved the appointment of Politburo member and NA Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến as Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Election Council and head of its Personnel Sub-committee; and Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài as Vice Chairwoman.
Members of the National Election Council voted to approve the session’s agenda on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly, during its 10th sitting on Monday, adopted a resolution approving the proposal of the Chairperson of the National Election Council (NEC) on the appointment of several Vice Chairpersons and members of the council.

All 435 deputies present at the session voted in favour, accounting for 91.77 per cent of the total number of NA deputies and 100 per cent of those in attendance.

Accordingly, the legislature approved the appointment of Politburo member and National Assembly Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến as Permanent Vice Chairman of the NEC and head of its Personnel Sub-committee; and Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài as Vice Chairwoman.

The NA also ratified the appointment of the following NEC members: Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyễn Thị Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and NA Vice Chairwoman; Trần Sỹ Thanh, Party Central Committee member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The resolution took effect immediately upon its adoption on Monday. — VNA/VNS

