Việt Nam, China strengthen cooperation in border management

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Representatives from the Border Guard Command of Việt Nam's northern province of Điện Biên and the Pu’er border management unit of China’ Mengkang immigration inspection station held their annual talks in Dien Bien on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Colonel Phan Văn Hoá, Commander of the Điện Biên Border Guard, while the Chinese side was headed by Political Commissar Yang Chunlin of the Pu’er border management unit.

The talks took place in an open, friendly, and cooperative atmosphere, with both sides praising the progress achieved since their 12th meeting in 2024.

They noted that under the leadership of the two Parties and States, cooperation in managing and protecting the shared border and border gates has reaped positive results, contributing to political security and social order in border areas.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in joint border patrols and inspections; combat against transnational crimes such as illegal crossings, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and online fraud; information sharing via meetings, official correspondence, and hotlines; and the handover of individuals involved in illegal border crossings. They also discussed efforts to promote the opening of the A Pa Chai (Việt Nam) – Longfu (China) border gate pair and organise friendship exchanges.

The two sides agreed to further enhance cooperation in the time ahead, focusing on fully implementing the three legal documents on the Việt Nam–China land border; stepping up joint patrols and legal education for border residents; intensifying efforts to prevent cross-border crimes; and improving the verification and repatriation of illegal border crossers, with the goal of responding within seven working days.

They also pledged to expediting coordination with local authorities to finalise procedures and infrastructure for the official opening of the A Pa Chai – Longfu border gates, expected to boost socio-economic development in the border area. Both sides will maintain and diversify information exchanges and friendship activities between grassroots units and local communities along the shared border.

The two delegations also agreed to continue organising cultural and sports exchanges, political and young officer exchanges, as well as the twinning initiative.

They will further promote the village and township twinning programme and cross-border people-to-people exchanges suited to local conditions, thereby contributing to peace, friendship, stability, and sustainable development along the Việt Nam–China border. — VNA/VNS