Việt Nam, India strengthen peacekeeping cooperation through VINBAX 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and India have agreed that the Việt Nam–India Bilateral Exercise 2025 (VINBAX 2025) is the most vivid demonstration of their substantive and effective defence cooperation, highlighting India as the only international partner to conduct annual field training exercises with Việt Nam in United Nations peacekeeping.

The consensus was reaffirmed at the opening ceremony of VINBAX 2025 on Tuesday, jointly organised by the militaries of both countries. Scheduled from November 11 to 27 at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hà Nội, the exercise brings together nearly 300 officers and heavy equipment to strengthen engineering, medical and search-and-rescue skills essential for UN peacekeeping missions.

Under the theme 'Engineering Units in Coordination with Relevant Components in UN Peacekeeping Missions,' VINBAX 2025 aims to enhance operational capacity, technical proficiency and joint coordination among participating troops. It also marks another step forward in advancing bilateral defence cooperation within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India.

At the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee on UN Peacekeeping Operations, expressed his pleasure at the continuous strengthening of bilateral ties, particularly in defence.

He noted that the two ministries had recently co-chaired the 2025 Việt Nam–India Defence Policy Dialogue, led by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Building on the success of VINBAX 2024 held in India, this year’s exercise marks the fourth field-based UN peacekeeping training between the two militaries. It carries important practical significance, further strengthening friendship, solidarity and mutual trust between the two sides.

To ensure the success of the exercise, Tấn called on all participating forces to strictly comply with regulations, especially those related to safety and security, and to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility throughout all activities.

Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, in turn, emphasised that VINBAX represents a powerful symbol of the growing defence cooperation and strategic trust between the two militaries. He noted that VINBAX has become a cornerstone of bilateral defence collaboration, underscoring both nations’ shared commitment to regional peace, stability and cooperation.

From its beginnings as a tabletop exercise, VINBAX has evolved into a comprehensive, highly specialised field training event, reflecting deep mutual understanding and respect between the two armies. Singh highlighted that this year’s edition provides valuable opportunities for both sides to train together and share real-world experiences in humanitarian and peacekeeping scenarios.

Structured according to UN peacekeeping standards, the exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, embodying the shared values of compassion and peace that unite Việt Nam and India in their contributions to global peacekeeping.

Praising the strong coordination between the two countries’ peacekeeping forces in South Sudan, Singh also expressed India’s intent to expand the scope of VINBAX into new areas of cooperation, helping both militaries better prepare for the complex challenges of modern operational environments. He affirmed that India will continue to be a trusted partner of Việt Nam in UN peacekeeping, sharing expertise and capabilities to further strengthen bilateral defence relations.

At the event, Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Head of the Exercise Steering Committee, outlined the programme’s three main components.

The first component, theoretical training, will provide participants with fundamental knowledge of United Nations peacekeeping operations, including the contributions of Việt Nam and India to UN missions and the specialised roles of engineering and medical units.

The second component, practical training, aims to enhance participants’ professional skills in engineering and medical operations within peacekeeping missions. The training will cover activities such as dealing with improvised explosive devices, conducting reconnaissance, building and maintaining roads and helipads, constructing ammunition depots and guard posts, and performing triage and advanced trauma care. Participants will also receive training in humanitarian air medical evacuation and the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The third component, integrated field exercises, will simulate real mission conditions to strengthen coordination among military observers, engineers, medical units and rescue teams as they respond to complex and dynamic scenarios.

Beyond professional training, VINBAX 2025 will also include ceremonial events, cultural and sports exchanges and site visits designed to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries. — VNS