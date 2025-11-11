Việt Nam, Netherlands strengthen maritime cooperation, seek direct flight connection

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sang held talks with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Aukje de Vries in Hà Nội on Monday, aiming to deepen Việt Nam–Netherlands cooperation in the maritime and aviation sectors.

During the talks, Sang underlined that with the long-standing diplomatic relations and strong partnership between the two countries, as well as Việt Nam’s ongoing integration and development needs, there remains huge potential for further cooperation in various sectors, particularly transport and construction.

In aviation, Việt Nam and the Netherlands have signed an air transport agreement and its amended protocol, and both are parties to the ASEAN–EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement. However, no airlines currently operate direct flights between the two countries despite the growing market potential. Passenger traffic between Việt Nam and the Netherlands reached over 122,000 last year, and by the third quarter of this year had recovered to 86 per cent of last year’s level.

Sang proposed that the Netherlands support airlines from both sides to soon launch a direct Việt Nam–Netherlands route. He also called for closer cooperation in providing air traffic management and airport operation equipment.

In the maritime and inland waterway sector, Việt Nam and the Netherlands signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates of competency under the STCW Convention in 2002. They also signed an agreement between Việt Nam's group of inland waterway transport regulators and partners, and the Partners for International Business Programme Việt Nam–Netherlands Waterborne Partnership (PIB VINWAP) to enhance cooperation in the fields of inland waterways, maritime transport, and port development for the 2019-2020 period, sponsored by the Dutch Government.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Việt Nam, as a coastal nation with significant potential for seaport development, can greatly benefit from cooperation with the Netherlands, a world leader in maritime transport and inland waterway systems. He invited Dutch investors to explore opportunities in major seaports such as Lạch Huyện, Cái Mép-Thị Vải, Liên Chiểu, and Trần Đề, while urging Dutch support in human resource training for the maritime and aviation sectors.

He also called for experience sharing in developing green and smart seaports and promoting clean fuel use in waterway transport.

Việt Nam identifies infrastructure development, institutional reform, and human resource development as three strategic breakthroughs, with transport infrastructure serving as a key pillar. Currently, the railway, maritime, and aviation sectors are receiving major investment priorities.

Sang expressed his hope that the Netherlands would continue supporting Việt Nam and work closely with it at international forums such as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

For her part, Minister Aukje de Vries highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries, noting that Việt Nam has become one of the Netherlands’ largest trading partners in Asia, while the Netherlands remains the leading EU investor in Việt Nam. She said many Dutch enterprises are keen to expand investment, particularly in logistics, seaports, and aviation.

Dutch businesses are ready to invest in Việt Nam, including at the Liên Chiểu Port and industrial zones, she said, expressing her hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to flourish, contributing to the development of both nations.

At the meeting, both sides discussed specific cooperation opportunities in shipbuilding, port development, and training, agreeing to maintain active dialogue to accelerate joint projects in the maritime and aviation sectors in the near future. — VNA/VNS