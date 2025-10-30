National Assembly debates 2026 State budget and five-year financial plans

HÀ NỘI — As part of the ongoing 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, lawmakers continue plenary discussions on Thursday on the results of the 2025 socio-economic development plan, the proposed 2026 plan, and the implementation of the National Assembly’s five-year resolutions (2021–2025) on socio-economic development and economic restructuring.

Deputies also review reports from the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy regarding the issuance of documents under the National Assembly’s authority to address emerging issues related to State administrative restructuring, decentralisation, and the removal of legal obstacles. These are prescribed in the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Local Government Organisation, and National Assembly Resolutions No.190/2025/QH15 and No.206/2025/QH15.

Additionally, the National Assembly will examine reports on the implementation of the Constitution, laws, and resolutions of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee during 2025.

Throughout the session, discussions centre on the 2025 State budget performance, 2026 budget estimates, and the central budget allocation plan for 2026, alongside reviews of the five-year plans (2021–2025) on medium-term public investment, national finance, and public debt management, as well as preliminary orientations for the 2026–2030 financial and investment plans.

All sessions will be broadcast live on national television and radio to allow the public to follow the proceedings.

In accordance with the State Budget Law, and based on the Government’s reports submitted to the National Assembly, the Ministry of Finance has released the Public Report on the 2026 State Budget Estimates.

According to the report, total State budget revenue for 2026 is projected at VNĐ2,529.4 trillion (US$100 billion) — up 28.6 per cent from the 2025 estimate and 5.9 per cent higher than the anticipated 2025 outturn — equivalent to 17.4 per cent of GDP, with tax and fee revenues accounting for about 13 per cent of GDP.

Total State budget expenditure is projected at VNĐ3,159.1 trillion (US$125 billion), up 22.6 per cent compared to the 2025 estimate. The budget deficit is forecast at VNĐ605.8 trillion (US$24 billion), or approximately 4.2 per cent of GDP.

The report highlights five key measures for budget implementation: maintaining macroeconomic stability and promoting sustainable growth; enhancing revenue collection to meet or exceed targets; improving efficiency in budget allocation and expenditure; reforming the operations of administrative bodies and public service units; and advancing administrative reform and national digital transformation to foster a more transparent and efficient business environment. — VNS