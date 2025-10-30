Việt Nam, Malaysia enhance cooperation in combating illegal fishing

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen coordination in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting sustainable fisheries and agricultural development.

The consensus was reached during a recent working session between a Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến and representatives of Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Putrajaya.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the activity was part of Việt Nam’s nationwide effort to implement the Prime Minister’s direction on combating IUU fishing, particularly under the “action plan for the peak month of combating illegal fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

At the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to review and amend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation signed in April 2014, with a particular emphasis on sustainable fisheries and IUU prevention.

Notably, the two sides reached consensus on creating a tripartite information-sharing mechanism between Malaysia’s Department of Fisheries, Việt Nam’s Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia. The mechanism aims to facilitate timely information exchange on fisheries management and the handling of violations involving fishing vessels.

Beyond IUU issues, the discussion also covered ways to facilitate trade in agricultural, forestry, and fishery products; promote investment and business partnerships between Vietnamese seafood enterprises and Malaysian counterparts; and foster initiatives on green, circular, and sustainable agriculture in the region.

The potential for Vietnamese investment in Malaysia’s seafood sector was highlighted as a promising area for deeper cooperation in production, processing, and distribution, toward a green and sustainable value chain.

The JWG is expected to convene its first meeting in early November to detail cooperative actions, enhance policy dialogue, and coordinate efforts toward responsible fisheries development and the removal of the European Union’s “yellow card” warning on Việt Nam’s seafood exports. — VNA/VNS