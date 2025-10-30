Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Malaysia enhance cooperation in combating illegal fishing

October 30, 2025 - 11:38
Việt Nam and Malaysia agreed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to review and amend the Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation signed in April 2014, with a particular emphasis on sustainable fisheries and IUU prevention.

 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến (front, right) at a working session with leaders of Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen coordination in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting sustainable fisheries and agricultural development.

The consensus was reached during a recent working session between a Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến and representatives of Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Putrajaya.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the activity was part of Việt Nam’s nationwide effort to implement the Prime Minister’s direction on combating IUU fishing, particularly under the “action plan for the peak month of combating illegal fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

At the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to review and amend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation signed in April 2014, with a particular emphasis on sustainable fisheries and IUU prevention.

Notably, the two sides reached consensus on creating a tripartite information-sharing mechanism between Malaysia’s Department of Fisheries, Việt Nam’s Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia. The mechanism aims to facilitate timely information exchange on fisheries management and the handling of violations involving fishing vessels.

Beyond IUU issues, the discussion also covered ways to facilitate trade in agricultural, forestry, and fishery products; promote investment and business partnerships between Vietnamese seafood enterprises and Malaysian counterparts; and foster initiatives on green, circular, and sustainable agriculture in the region.

The potential for Vietnamese investment in Malaysia’s seafood sector was highlighted as a promising area for deeper cooperation in production, processing, and distribution, toward a green and sustainable value chain.

The JWG is expected to convene its first meeting in early November to detail cooperative actions, enhance policy dialogue, and coordinate efforts toward responsible fisheries development and the removal of the European Union’s “yellow card” warning on Việt Nam’s seafood exports. — VNA/VNS 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Resolution on People’s Councils’ election structure issued

According to a freshly signed resolution outlining guidelines for determining the projected structure and allocation of candidates for the all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term, women should make up at least 35% of official candidate lists at each level, with a target of around 30 per cent elected.
Politics & Law

National Assembly debates 2026 State budget and five-year financial plans

On October 30, as part of the ongoing 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, lawmakers continued plenary discussions on the results of the 2025 socio-economic development plan, the proposed 2026 plan, and the implementation of the National Assembly’s five-year resolutions (2021–2025) on socio-economic development and economic restructuring.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam always values partnership with UK: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm took the occasion to invite Griffiths to visit Việt Nam soon and proposed stronger collaboration in the communications work about Việt Nam’s foreign policy to CPB members and the British public to bolster understanding, and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom