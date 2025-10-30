Party chief meets with UK Deputy Prime Minister in London

LONDON – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy in London on Thursday (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to the UK.

General Secretary Lâm congratulated Lammy on his recent appointment and thanked him for years of backing Việt Nam - UK relations.

He briefed the host on his meetings and talks with the UK Prime Minister and parliamentary leaders to discuss major directions and measures to advance bilateral ties across the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people channels.

According to him, Lammy is the first UK leader he has met since the two nations upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He suggested that following his visit, both governments quickly draft an Action Plan, reinforce existing cooperation mechanisms, and establish new ones if needed. The aim, he said, is to strengthen collaboration, reinforce political trust, raise two-way trade to US$15 billion, and jointly launch several flagship projects that reflect the growing strength of the partnership.

Lammy, for his part, described the upgrade of ties as a historic milestone, affirming that the two countries share a long tradition of friendship and hold vast potential for deeper cooperation.

He spotlighted trade and investment, national defence-security, energy, innovation, aviation, and maritime safety as priority cooperation areas, while pledging to ease visa issuance for highly skilled Vietnamese workers.

The Vietnamese leader invited the UK Government’s leaders to visit Việt Nam soon to increase dialogue and cooperation, and personally extended an invitation to Lammy to visit in the near future, which was accepted by the host.

Prior to the meeting, General Secretary Lâm and Deputy PM Lammy met with leaders of the UK - Việt Nam Network chaired by former UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Mark Kent.

Established in 2013, the network unites organisations and individuals in the UK with an interest in Việt Nam. It bolsters cooperation across trade, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to greater mutual understanding and friendship between the people and agencies of both countries. — VNA/VNS