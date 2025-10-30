Việt Nam, Thailand strengthen media cooperation to combat fake news

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) seeks to strengthen cooperation with the Confederation of Thai Journalists (CTJ) to jointly address issues such as fake news, environmental information, and human trafficking, President of the VJA Lê Quốc Minh said during his meeting with a CTJ delegation led by its President Nakorn Veerapravati in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Minh proposed greater cooperation in experience sharing in information verification, training journalists on related skills, and establishing mechanisms for joint regional communication coordination mechanisms, saying that such collaboration would enhance public awareness, support sustainable development, and foster greater social responsibility in journalism.

For his part, Nakorn agreed with the proposals discussed and called for more regular exchanges and cooperative programmes between Vietnamese and Thai media. He suggested organising joint activities and training workshops to help journalists from both countries share experiences, learn from one another, and strengthen professional ties.

During their talks, the two sides discussed various issues of mutual concern related to the media landscape and national developments in each country.

The VJA President said that Việt Nam has undergone a major restructuring of its political and administrative system toward greater efficiency, leading to a streamlined media landscape. Despite a reduction in the number of media outlets and journalists, Vietnamese press agencies continue to operate effectively and play a vital role in providing timely, accurate information and combating misinformation.

He said the rapid spread of false or misleading content on social media poses complex challenges for journalism today. In response, the VJA as well as Vietnamese media agencies have been proactive in countering fake news through in-depth, high-quality journalism that helps audiences verify facts and understand issues clearly.

Vietnamese media are also advancing digital transformation, applying modern technologies and big data to detect misinformation trends while strengthening training for reporters and editors in verification, fact-checking, and digital communication skills. VNA/VNS