Vietnam Day opens up new cooperation chapter for Vietnamese, Korean localities

GYEONGJU — The “Vietnam Day” not only showcases the country, its people, history, and culture to Korean friends but also underscores the mutual affection and understanding that form the foundation for sustainable cooperation between the two countries, State President Lương Cường said on Thursday.

The State leader made the statement while attending the "Vietnam Day", co-organised in Gyeongju city by Gyeongsangbuk province, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Saemaul Undong Foundation, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK to mark the 20th anniversary of the internationalisation of the Saemaul Undong (New Village) Movement.

President Cường, who is in the RoK to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, highlighted the deep cultural affinity and shared values between the two nations as vital elements fostering stronger strategic ties.

Reviewing over 30 years of diplomatic relations, he said the Việt Nam–RoK partnership has evolved into a model of comprehensive and substantive cooperation, especially since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022.

He emphasised that the two nations enjoy strong political trust and shared interests in development processes. The RoK is one of Việt Nam’s top economic partners, while cooperation in defence, security, and local-level exchanges has been deepened. Gyeongju city and Gyeongsangbuk province are among key contributors to the two countries' achievements, he noted.

The President praised Gyeongju’s strengths as a city rich in cultural and historical heritage, as well as its modern industry, energy sector, and advanced infrastructure, calling it a vital growth engine of the eastern region of the RoK. He also pointed to similarities and shared development aspirations of Gyeongju city and Gyeongsangbuk province with many Vietnamese localities, expressing confidence that they could become trusted partners in promoting sustainable growth for the benefit of both nations’ people.

As the two countries enter a new era of cooperation, President Cường said there are vast opportunities to enhance ties across politics, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed his hope that the “Vietnam Day” would open a new chapter in locality-to-locality cooperation, positioning Gyeongju as a “City of Friendship” and a hub for cultural, tourism, and industrial cooperation between Việt Nam and the southeastern region of the RoK.

Gyeongsangbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo, in his remarks, said the 20-year implementation of the Saemaul Undong Movement project with Việt Nam marks a milestone in bilateral cooperation. He noted that Gyeongju — the RoK’s ancient capital — was a fitting venue to celebrate two decades of partnership and launch a new journey toward shared prosperity.

The Governor recalled that ties between Gyeongsangbuk and Việt Nam trace back more than 800 years to the settlement of descendants of Việt Nam’s Lý dynasty in Bonghwa county. This historical link, he said, continues to be strengthened through the Saemaul Movement, deepening friendship between the two peoples.

Over the past two decades, Gyeongsangbuk has promoted rural development cooperation with Việt Nam based on the Saemaul spirit. Starting with a pilot project in Thái Nguyên in 2005, the model has expanded to 15 villages, improving rural infrastructure, disseminating farm knowledge and raising incomes.

Lee said cooperation has now broadened to the economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchange spheres. With the Centre for Rural Development - Saemaul Undong at Việt Nam National University, HCM City serving as a hub, both sides are advancing research, training, and community development models. He affirmed that Gyeongsangbuk province will continue accompanying Việt Nam on its development path for common peace and prosperity.

On this occasion, President Cường and Governor Lee exchanged symbolic gifts — a replica of Việt Nam’s Đông Sơn bronze drum and a replica of the RoK’s Silla bell — and jointly pressed the button to inaugurate the “Friendship and Cooperation for the Future” symbol. — VNA/VNS