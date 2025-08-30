Politics & Law
Home Sports

Thủy wins MMA bronze in Asian championship for juniors

August 30, 2025 - 20:26
Mixed martial arts

Triệu Thu Thủy earns a bronze medal in her first participation in the Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship. Photo courtesy of VMMAF

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes complete their task of winning at least one medal from the ongoing Asian Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship in Manama, Bahrain.

Among four competitors sent to the August 27-31 event, Triệu Thu Thủy, the only female fighter, took bronze in the 45kg modern MMA category. 

It was first time that Thủy participated in a continent-level tournament. The Southeast Asian jujitsu champion defeated Abbasnezhad Aylin of Iran to take the third-placed podium.

Earlier, her male teammates were all eliminated from the quarter-finals.

According to Tống Thị Ngọc Hòa, vice general secretary of the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation, her fighters couldn't make a bang in their first time in the Asian championship. However, athletes competed with their highest determination and completed their assigned target. VNS

 

Kim’s young guns seek U23 Asian Cup glory

Kim Sang-sik has called up 23 players to prepare for the upcoming campaign, aiming to secure a place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Finals and at least match Việt Nam’s best performance from the 2018 tournament.

