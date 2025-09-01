Việt Nam top regional kurash championships

Kurash

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam place first in the Southeast Asian Kurash Championship 2025 which closes on September 1 in Indonesia.

The Vietnamese fighters secure 21 gold medals in the indoor tournament and 19 other in the beach competitions in both junior and senior categories.

Among the winners are Nguyễn Văn Thanh (men's 55kg), Lê Công Hoàng Hải (men's 60kg), Chu Đức Đạt (men's 66kg), Danh Hảo (men's 73kg), Tô Thị Trang (women's 48kg), Đỗ Thu Hà (women's 52kg), Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến (women's 57kg) and Lê Huỳnh Tường Vi (women's 70kg) who triumphed in both two events.

They also pocketed 22 silver and seven bronze medals to show a completely superior performance compared to the other delegations in the region such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and the hosts.

Earlier this month, Việt Nam also place second in the Asian championship in South Korea.

Kurash is one of Việt Nam's strong points in the next major international events including the 20th Asian Games in 2026 in Japan. —VNS