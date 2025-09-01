Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam top regional kurash championships

September 01, 2025 - 16:23
Việt Nam place first in the Southeast Asian Kurash Championship 2025 which closes on September 1 in Indonesia.

Kurash

Vietnamese fighters dominate the regional kurash community with 40 gold medals from the Southeast Asian Championship 2025. — Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam place first in the Southeast Asian Kurash Championship 2025 which closes on September 1 in Indonesia.

The Vietnamese fighters secure 21 gold medals in the indoor tournament and 19 other in the beach competitions in both junior and senior categories.

Among the winners are Nguyễn Văn Thanh (men's 55kg), Lê Công Hoàng Hải (men's 60kg), Chu Đức Đạt (men's 66kg), Danh Hảo (men's 73kg), Tô Thị Trang (women's 48kg), Đỗ Thu Hà (women's 52kg), Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến (women's 57kg) and Lê Huỳnh Tường Vi (women's 70kg) who triumphed in both two events.

They also pocketed 22 silver and seven bronze medals to show a completely superior performance compared to the other delegations in the region such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and the hosts.

Earlier this month, Việt Nam also place second in the Asian championship in South Korea.

Kurash is one of Việt Nam's strong points in the next major international events including the 20th Asian Games in 2026 in Japan. —VNS

Sports

Kim’s young guns seek U23 Asian Cup glory

Kim Sang-sik has called up 23 players to prepare for the upcoming campaign, aiming to secure a place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Finals and at least match Việt Nam’s best performance from the 2018 tournament.

