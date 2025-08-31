Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Đức and Thành win Vietnam Gymkhana Championship PVOIL Cup 2025

August 31, 2025 - 22:16
This year's two-day championship featured 26 outstanding racers from over 10 sports car clubs across the nation, many of whom have made their mark in regional and international tournaments.

 

The organisng board awarded prizes to the athletes. — Photo baothanhhoa.vn

 

THANH HÓA — Phạm Hoàng Đức and Trương Nam Thành triumphed in the Vietnam Gymkhana Championship PVOIL Cup 2025 (PVOIL VGC 2025), which concluded in Thanh Hóa Province today.

Đức, representing Speed Master Club, won the Front Wheel Drive (FWD) category, followed closely by Nguyễn Trung Quân, also from Speed Master Club, and Hoàng Quân of HMC 02 - Minh Lý Auto.

In the Rear-Wheel Drive/All-Wheel Drive (RWD/AWD) category, Thành from Ultra Racing Team claimed the title. The runners-up were Khúc Cao Thế from the Teacher team and Phạm Quốc Huy from Ultra Racing Team.

  

This year's two-day championship features 26 outstanding racers. — Photo vneconomy.vn

This year's two-day championship featured 26 outstanding racers from over 10 sports car clubs across the nation, many of whom have made their mark in regional and international tournaments.

Ngô Việt Dũng, a representative of the event's organising board, stated: “Over the past two days, we have witnessed exceptional performances and impressive drifts from the 26 participants. In the spirit of fair, honest, and civilised competition, the racers have excelled in their tests and achieved remarkable results. The success of PVOIL VGC 2025 is also an important stepping stone for the future development of Gymkhana racing in Việt Nam.” _ VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Kim’s young guns seek U23 Asian Cup glory

Kim Sang-sik has called up 23 players to prepare for the upcoming campaign, aiming to secure a place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Finals and at least match Việt Nam’s best performance from the 2018 tournament.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom