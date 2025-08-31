Đức and Thành win Vietnam Gymkhana Championship PVOIL Cup 2025

THANH HÓA — Phạm Hoàng Đức and Trương Nam Thành triumphed in the Vietnam Gymkhana Championship PVOIL Cup 2025 (PVOIL VGC 2025), which concluded in Thanh Hóa Province today.

Đức, representing Speed Master Club, won the Front Wheel Drive (FWD) category, followed closely by Nguyễn Trung Quân, also from Speed Master Club, and Hoàng Quân of HMC 02 - Minh Lý Auto.

In the Rear-Wheel Drive/All-Wheel Drive (RWD/AWD) category, Thành from Ultra Racing Team claimed the title. The runners-up were Khúc Cao Thế from the Teacher team and Phạm Quốc Huy from Ultra Racing Team.

This year's two-day championship featured 26 outstanding racers from over 10 sports car clubs across the nation, many of whom have made their mark in regional and international tournaments.

Ngô Việt Dũng, a representative of the event's organising board, stated: “Over the past two days, we have witnessed exceptional performances and impressive drifts from the 26 participants. In the spirit of fair, honest, and civilised competition, the racers have excelled in their tests and achieved remarkable results. The success of PVOIL VGC 2025 is also an important stepping stone for the future development of Gymkhana racing in Việt Nam.” _ VNS