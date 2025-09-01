Sportspeople proud to be part of the national great parage

HÀ NỘI — All coaches and athletes are excited and can't wait to take part in the national grand military and civilian parade on September 2, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day.

They have trained intensively in recent weeks to deliver their best at the landmark event known as the A80 Parade, where they will march through major streets before millions of spectators, including both Vietnamese and international friends.

Coach Hoàng Thái Xuân of the sepak takraw (rattan ball kicking) says: “I feel deeply honored to be selected to take part at the grand parade. We have trained hard and are all excited to march across the historic Ba Đình Square.”

Xuân is one of 20 representatives of sport industry in the cultural and sports contingents of the march.

Echoing her trainer’s view, national team player Nguyễn Thị My says she was surprised to see her name on the list. She remains fully focused, training diligently under guidance to successfully complete the assignment, an honour she greatly treasures.

Meanwhile, Ngô Văn Lâm of the Việt Nam wrestling team says: “This is my first time having the honour to train and serve this special kind of celebration and parade.

"I believe that for every athlete, the training sessions, preliminary review and final rehearsals leading up to the parade are invaluable experiences that strengthen self-discipline and foster national pride. We are proud to contribute our efforts to this historic event.”

Coach Ngô Trung Dũng of the national badminton team says being a member of the huge spectacle is not only personal pride but also a big task that he needs to do with all the best.

Karate fighter Nguyễn Thị Ngoan has the honour of joining the torchbearer group at the parade.

“I was really nervous at first when I was given this responsibility,” she admits. “But with determination to complete the task, my fellow athletes and I trained hard for the torch relay, hoping to contribute our small part to this important national parade. We are truly proud to take part in such a meaningful event.”

Asian and SEA Games champion Ngoan is one of the three persons who run right behind the main torchbearer.

She says at each practice session, each member of the group must become familiar with the techniques of running with the torch. The fire-lighting and torch-bearing rituals are considered the most sacred, requiring every member of the torch relay team to strictly adhere to movement protocols.

“I am truly happy to take part in this important national programme. Any fatigue from training is nothing compared to the pride I feel. I have completed both preliminary and final rehearsals, and I am eager to join the official parade on September 2,” she says.

The martial artist reveals that after the national task she will return to the national team and prepare for the most important sport event of the country, the 33rd SEA Games in December. Ngoan and her teammates are asked to defend their top place in the medal tally in Thailand.

