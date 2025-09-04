Running the show as marathon paces through HCM City’s landmarks

Marathon

HCM CITY — The Techcombank HCM City International Marathon is racing back for its eighth edition from December 5-7, set once again to energise the city as part of the HCM City River Festival.

Firmly established as the city's signature race, the event carries the message 'Run for a Greater Việt Nam,' promoting a thriving and confident nation at a pivotal stage of development.

Jointly organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) under the direction of the city’s authorities and federation, and supported by the strategic sponsorship of Techcombank, the marathon is expected to draw more than 18,000 athletes from across Việt Nam and abroad, cementing its status as one of the country’s largest running events.

Along four routes of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km that pass 17 iconic landmarks — including the Independence Palace, Notre-Dame Cathedral and Ba Son Bridge — runners will not only test their physical and mental limits but also explore the city's culture, admire its architecture and experience the vibrant energy of Việt Nam’s most dynamic metropolis.

"Since 2017, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has become one of the city's signature community sporting events, where authorities, businesses and residents join hands to build a healthy and active lifestyle," said Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports.

"More than just a sporting event, it has spread positive values, encouraged unity and nurtured shared pride across the community. Each edition has achieved significant progress in scale, quality and influence.

"The race also helps position our city as an attractive international destination for regional sporting events. We commit to make it one of the region's leading marathons, contributing meaningfully to the city's sustainable development and international reputation."

Kicking off the event week, the Mass Participation World Conference (MPW) will be held on December 4-5.

The prestigious international forum will gather leading experts, organisers and industry representatives to discuss trends, share management models and explore solutions for the sustainable development of mass participation sports.

The conference will pave the way for international cooperation and growth in sports tourism.

In addition to the primary races, the organisers will host the Marathon Village and KIDS RUN at The Global City, a local new landmark centre.

"We chose the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon as the signature event to close the HCM City River Festival 2025 because of its symbolism and powerful impact," said Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of the city's Department of Tourism.

"This is one of the city's most distinctive sports-tourism events, attracting international visitors while inspiring and uniting the community. Beyond being a marathon, it has become a new tourism product that diversifies experiences and elevates the city's global image in sports tourism.

"It also demonstrates the city's commitment to supporting and developing signature events, contributing to making HCM City a dynamic and modern 'international megacity' where sports, culture and tourism grow sustainably together."

"Run for a Greater Việt Nam is the core message of the Techcombank HCM International Marathon and the aspiration we aim to spread across the community in this new era. Every stride represents a journey of physical training, mental resilience and human connection – essential foundations to build a healthy, united, aspirational community," said Chief Marketing Officer of Techcombank Thái Minh Diễm Tú.

"With a vision to make the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon one of the region's hallmark sports events, we are committed to maintaining international standards while celebrating and sharing Việt Nam's unique identity in every athlete's journey, added SEV General Manager Rob Zamacona." VNS