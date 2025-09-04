HCM City sets sail to become marine sports powerhouse

HCM CITY — With the recent merger transforming HCM City into a sprawling coastal megacity, the stage is set for a surge in sea and water sports that could redefine the region’s sporting landscape.

Nature has bestowed Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu — now part of HCM City — with over 100km of coastline, including 72km of gently sloping white sand beaches with calm, year-round waves. This idyllic environment offers a perfect playground for beach sports from volleyball and handball to sailing, rowing, canoeing, and traditional boat racing.

Deputy Head of the HCM City Sailing Club Lê Trung Nghĩa said the area’s open sea terrain, broad, flat beaches and stable climate create ideal conditions for a wide range of sea sports. He pointed to the Bãi Trước area, renowned for its consistent waves, as a promising venue for training and major sailing competitions.

“In fact, Dinh River Bay in Vũng Tàu has hosted numerous sailing events, but the most promising locations remain in the waters of Bãi Trước and Bãi Sau. This area could easily become an annual gathering place for national sailing competitions, the SEA Games and even continental-level events,” Nghĩa said.

While the sea offers an excellent setting for beach sports and sailing, Đá Bàng Lake in Nghĩa Thành Commune is regarded as a 'green gem' in expanding HCM City’s water sports portfolio. Established in 1983 and spanning nearly 2,500ha, the lake’s calm surface and minimal waves create ideal conditions for rowing, canoeing, and traditional boat racing.

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City Trần Thế Thuận stressed that the merger has unlocked great potential, positioning the city as a leader in sailing development across Việt Nam. Alongside stunning beaches, the city boasts a network of large lakes suited for major tournaments.

Đá Bàng Lake stands out as a natural venue that meets professional standards and offers ample space for significant events. This unique advantage lays the foundation for both mass participation in marine sports and elite athlete training.

Thuận revealed that the Department of Culture and Sports is actively working with investors and relevant agencies to propose transforming Đá Bàng Lake into a training centre and venue for domestic and international competitions, with the aim of establishing it as a hub for sports tourism — attracting visitors for practice, relaxation and events.

HCM City has already made a name for itself as the 'capital of marine sports,' regularly hosting national and regional tournaments in volleyball, handball, beach sepak takraw, kurash and beach wrestling. A highlight was the 2025 Open Sailing Race at Bãi Sau, which drew eight domestic and international clubs.

Recently, Đá Bàng Lake hosted the National Traditional Sailing Championship and the 2025 Youth Canoeing Tournament, welcoming nearly 800 coaches and athletes from 19 provinces and cities. These events earned praise from the Sports Authority of Việt Nam for their professionalism, safety and scale.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Trần Thị Thu Hiền said these tournaments are crucial building blocks for developing the city’s marine sports brand, with the long-term goal of integrating marine sports into national, regional and international competition circuits.

“This area has all the conditions to become an international-level marine sports centre, positioning Vũng Tàu as a leading sports and tourism destination in the country,” Hiền said.

The vibrant potential of Vũng Tàu has also made a strong impression on international observers.

Yet challenges remain — particularly in competition infrastructure.

Vice President and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Sailing Federation Nguyễn Hải Đường noted that a persistent issue for Vietnamese sailing has been the lack of qualified venues. Although HCM City has developed sailing since the preparations for the 22nd SEA Games, it still lacks a dedicated competition venue.

According to a survey by the federation, Đá Bàng Lake is an optimal site with a flat, expansive water surface that meets required dimensions.

“If the investment roadmap is executed effectively, HCM City could become a premier marine sports destination in Southeast Asia, capable of hosting national championships as well as the SEA Games and even Asian or international tournaments in the future,” Đường said. — VNS