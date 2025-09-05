Pickleball serves up big action in HCM City

Pickleball

HCM CITY — The paddle is set to fly as Asia’s top pickleball stars converge on Ho Chi Minh City for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia - MB Vietnam Open 2025, marking the first official PPA tournament in Việt Nam and the region. From September 4 to 7, The Global City's City Park will transform into a hotbed of high-stakes competition, attracting the best in both professional and amateur ranks.

Pickleball, a fast-growing sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is stepping into the spotlight with this landmark event. The tournament features pro and amateur disciplines across men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, promising thrilling matches for fans.

On the men’s side, the competition is fierce. Host nation hero Trịnh Linh Giang, fresh from his Malaysia Open victory, is one of the favourites. He will face a challenging field that includes Hong Kong Open champion Hong Wong Kit, Australia’s No 2 seed Mitchell Hargreaves, UK’s Louis Laville seeded fourth, and strong contenders from India.

Giang’s opening match is set against promising young Vietnamese talent Lê Xuân Đức, who stormed through qualifiers to secure a main draw spot. Their clash offers a captivating local storyline, with Giang aiming to defend his home turf and possibly face top seed Wong in a high-stakes semi-final showdown.

The women’s competition boasts an equally impressive line-up. Chinese Yufei Long, Chinese Taipei’s Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Australia’s Nicola Schoeman, and Hong Kong’s Roos van Reek will battle against local stars such as Sophia Phương Anh, Ken Tâm and Alix Trương. Among the highlights is Hồ Tâm’s match against Wei Ting Chieh, the Chinese Taipei star aiming for her fourth consecutive women’s doubles gold after a recent bronze at Fukuoka.

American players add star power to the doubles draws. Meghan Dizon leads the charge in women’s doubles alongside Alix Trương and in mixed doubles with AJ Koller. The Truong siblings, representing their Vietnamese heritage, hold the second seed in mixed doubles, adding to the local excitement.

India’s Vanshik Kapadia returns to PPA Tour Asia after his recent success in Malaysia, targeting titles in men’s doubles with partner Tejas Mahajan and mixed doubles with Xiao Yi Wang-Beckvall.

Amateur players are also in the spotlight with competitions for under-18, over-19, over-35 and over-50 categories. After qualifiers on September 4, the top athletes from each group advance to the main draw, showcasing grassroots talent alongside seasoned pros.

With US$50,000 in prize money and valuable world ranking points at stake, the MB Vietnam Open offers much more than just bragging rights. Organised by Masterise Homes and New Sports, and sponsored by MB Bank, the event underscores Việt Nam’s growing status on the international pickleball map.

Fans unable to attend in person can catch every serve and smash live on FPT Play and New Sports’ YouTube channel, ensuring the excitement reaches audiences across the region and beyond.

As Việt Nam hosts its first PPA Tour Asia event, the pickleball fever is set to rise, serving up thrilling moments for athletes and fans alike.