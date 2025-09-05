Veteran player Nguyễn Tiến Minh to compete at Vietnam Open

HCM CITY — Veteran badminton player Nguyễn Tiến Minh is set to make his long-awaited return at the Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2025, taking place from September 9 to 14 in HCM City.

His participation adds a special highlight to one of Việt Nam's longest-running international badminton tournaments.

At 42 years old, the four-time champion continues to compete at a professional level, serving as a powerful source of inspiration for younger athletes.

Although he is no longer seeded and will start from the qualifying round, Tiến Minh’s comeback, along with his wife and fellow player Vũ Thị Trang, has already generated excitement among fans.

In addition to Tiến Minh’s return, the Vietnam Open 2025 promises intense competition in the women’s singles.

Top seed Nguyễn Thùy Linh, currently ranked world No. 18, is aiming for her fourth consecutive title after reaching the Round of 16 at the recent BWF World Championships. She faces strong challenges from competitors like Tanvi Sharma from India, Cai Yan Yan from China and the South Korean duo Han Ga-eun and Kim Min-sun.

The men’s singles features notable names including Takuma Obayashi (Japan), Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (India). Việt Nam’s No. 1 player, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, is seeded seventh and is expected to make a significant impact on home soil.

The Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2025 will welcome more than 300 athletes from 23 countries and territories at the Nguyễn Du Indoor Stadium in HCM City. The event boasts a total prize pool of US$110,000. VNS