Teen swings to glory at Singha Bangkok Open

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen-year-old Nguyễn Tuấn Anh proved he’s well above par after winning the Best Amateur title at the 2025 Singha Bangkok Open, one of the most prestigious events on the All Thailand Golf Tour.

In the final round on Sunday, at the Bangkok Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Tuấn Anh showed impressive composure and shot 66 (-4), an excellent score given the challenging course conditions.

Across four days of competition, he displayed remarkable consistency with two even-par rounds and two under-par rounds, finishing with a total of -10 (70-64-70-66) and placing 27th overall.

The victory not only earned him the Best Amateur crown but also highlighted his resilience, maturity and growing potential on the international stage as the reigning National Golf Champion.

Tuấn Anh has been in sparkling form in 2025. He won the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, finished runner-up at the APGC Junior Championship and dominated the Vietnam Junior Open with a 10-stroke lead.

Last month he clinched the National Golf Championship at FLC Golf Links Quy Nhơn, defeating the legendary Trương Chí Quân in what many consider one of the most memorable matchups in the tournament’s history. — VNS