Teen swings to glory at Singha Bangkok Open

September 08, 2025 - 13:45
In the final round on Sunday, Tuấn Anh showed impressive skill and composure, carding 66 strokes (-4) — an excellent display in tough course conditions.

 

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh (left) won the Best Amateur title at the 2025 Singha Bangkok Open on Sunday. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen-year-old Nguyễn Tuấn Anh proved he’s well above par after winning the Best Amateur title at the 2025 Singha Bangkok Open, one of the most prestigious events on the All Thailand Golf Tour.

In the final round on Sunday, at the Bangkok Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Tuấn Anh showed impressive composure and shot 66 (-4), an excellent score given the challenging course conditions.

Across four days of competition, he displayed remarkable consistency with two even-par rounds and two under-par rounds, finishing with a total of -10 (70-64-70-66) and placing 27th overall.

The victory not only earned him the Best Amateur crown but also highlighted his resilience, maturity and growing potential on the international stage as the reigning National Golf Champion.

Tuấn Anh has been in sparkling form in 2025. He won the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, finished runner-up at the APGC Junior Championship and dominated the Vietnam Junior Open with a 10-stroke lead.

Last month he clinched the National Golf Championship at FLC Golf Links Quy Nhơn, defeating the legendary Trương Chí Quân in what many consider one of the most memorable matchups in the tournament’s history. — VNS

sport golf golfer tournament

Sports

Running the show as marathon paces through HCM City’s landmarks

After seven successful seasons, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has become one of Việt Nam's most prestigious and anticipated community sporting events. More than just attracting thousands of athletes, it has evolved into an annual tradition and symbolic race that contributes significantly to the city's economic and social development.
Sports

HCM City sets sail to become marine sports powerhouse

Nature has gifted Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu (now part of HCM City) with over 100km of coastline, including 72km of gently sloping white sand beaches with calm waves year-round. This environment is ideal for the simultaneous development of numerous beach sports, ranging from volleyball and handball to sailing, rowing, canoeing and traditional boat racing.

